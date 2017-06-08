'Need loyalty' Trump pitch, Comey says

WASHINGTON -- Fired FBI Director James Comey said President Donald Trump told him that "I need loyalty, I expect loyalty," in a private White House dinner conversation in January, according to written remarks by Comey provided ahead of his testimony today before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

In seven pages of prepared testimony, Comey describes a president obsessed with loyalty and publicly clearing his name during an FBI investigation of his associates. Comey also recounts his growing unease with the nature of the demands being made of him in their private conversations.

Since firing Comey last month, Trump has denied reports that he sought a pledge of loyalty from the FBI director in a Justice Department investigation into possible coordination between Trump associates and Russian operatives. Comey's written remarks do support another Trump claim -- that the FBI director repeatedly assured the president that he was not personally under investigation.

Comey's testimony portrays Trump as a domineering chief executive who made his FBI director deeply uncomfortable over the course of nine private conversations, beginning with their first meeting in early January before Trump was sworn in to office. In that conversation, Comey warned the president-elect of a dossier that was circulating with unsubstantiated allegations against him and his advisers.

The details as described by Comey are likely to further fuel the debate over whether the president may have attempted to obstruct justice by pressuring the FBI director about a sensitive investigation.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., who is leading the Senate probe of possible Russian coordination with Trump associates, said he was not alarmed by Comey's account.

"I don't think it's wrong to ask for loyalty of anyone inside an administration," Burr said. "I don't think of what I've read there's anything of wrongdoing."

Trump's personal lawyer said Trump was cheered by the testimony.

"The president is pleased that Mr. Comey has finally publicly confirmed his private reports that the president was not under investigation in any Russian probe," attorney Mark Kasowitz said in a statement. "The president feels completely and totally vindicated. He is eager to continue to move forward with his agenda."

White House spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she was unsure whether the president read Comey's testimony after its release. Asked whether the president stood by earlier assertions that he had neither sought Comey's loyalty nor asked for the Michael Flynn investigation to be dropped, she said, "I can't imagine the president not standing by his own statement."

Flynn is the former national security adviser who was forced out after disclosures about his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak.

Comey has not spoken publicly since he was abruptly fired by Trump on May 9. His dismissal, four years into a 10-year term, fueled claims that Trump's ultimate aim was to quash the investigation and obstruct justice, potentially a federal crime or an impeachable offense. Some legal experts said Comey's account could bolster such a case.

'Awkward silence'

Comey writes with great detail about his interactions with the president, describing a call on Jan. 27 around lunchtime inviting him to dinner.

"It was unclear from the conversation who else was going to be at the dinner, although I assumed there would be others," Comey wrote. "It turned out to be just the two of us, seated at a small oval table in the center of the Green Room. Two Navy stewards waited on us, only entering the room to serve food and drinks."

The president began the conversation, Comey wrote, by asking him whether he wanted to stay on as FBI director, "which I found strange because he had already told me twice in earlier conversations that he hoped I would stay, and I had assured him that I intended to."

The president said, according to Comey, that lots of people wanted Comey's job and "he would understand if I wanted to walk away."

Comey's instincts, he wrote, were that both the setting and the conversation "meant the dinner was, at least in part, an effort to have me ask for my job and create some sort of patronage relationship. That concerned me greatly, given the FBI's traditionally independent status in the executive branch."

The president then made his demand for loyalty.

"I didn't move, speak, or change my facial expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed," Comey wrote. "We simply looked at each other in silence. The conversation then moved on, but he returned to the subject near the end of our dinner."

When prompted again on the subject of loyalty, Comey said he replied, "You will always get honesty from me."

Comey said that once before Trump's inauguration, and again at the January dinner, he assured the president that he was not personally under investigation. He also told the president later on that he had shared that information with congressional leaders.

In his letter firing Comey, Trump wrote that three times Comey had assured him he was not under investigation. After the firing, Comey's defenders publicly challenged the accuracy of that statement.

Overall, Comey's written testimony describes a strained relationship between the two men, punctuated by exchanges in which the president expressed his displeasure about the Russia investigation in ways that alarmed the FBI director. Even the number of contacts between the two were alarming to Comey, who noted that he spoke privately with President Barack Obama only twice.

A Frustrated Trump

The written testimony also recounts a face-to-face conversation the two men had on Feb. 14 in the Oval Office, where many senior officials had gathered for a counterterrorism briefing.

After the meeting, the president asked everyone to leave. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and senior adviser Jared Kushner lingered in the room, but the president told them to leave, too, Comey writes.

When the door by the grandfather clock closed, Comey wrote, the president said, "I want to talk about Mike Flynn." Flynn had resigned a day earlier.

"I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go," the president said, according to Comey. The FBI director replied only that "he is a good guy."

In that conversation, the president repeatedly complained to the FBI director about leaks, and Comey said he agreed with him about the harm caused by leaks of classified information.

Comey said he understood the president to be asking for him to "drop any investigation of Flynn in connection with false statements about his conversations with the Russian ambassador in December. I did not understand the president to be talking about the broader investigation into Russia or possible links to his campaign."

Flynn had served as a surrogate for Trump during the campaign and then was fired after just 24 days as national security adviser over revelations he misrepresented his discussions with Kislyak, the Russian ambassador.

The former FBI director wrote that he found the conversation "very concerning, given the FBI's role as an independent investigative agency."

Later, Comey complained to Sessions that he should not have been left alone with the president, and Sessions did not reply, according to the written testimony. Sessions declined to comment.

Then, in late March, Trump called Comey at the FBI. In that conversation, the president called the Russia probe "a cloud" hanging over his ability to lead the country.

"He asked what we could do to 'lift the cloud.' I responded that we were investigating the matter as quickly as we could, and that there would be great benefit, if we didn't find anything, to our having done the work well. He agreed, but then re-emphasized the problems this was causing him," Comey wrote.

After that phone call with the president, Comey said, he called acting Deputy Attorney General Dana Boente to tell him what was discussed and to "await his guidance." Comey said he never heard back from Boente. A spokesman for Boente did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Then, on April 11, Comey wrote, the president called him and asked him what he had done about getting out word that he was not personally under investigation. The president told him "the cloud" of the probe was interfering with his ability to do his job.

"I have been very loyal to you, very loyal; we had that thing you know," Trump told Comey, according to the written testimony. "I did not reply or ask him what he meant by 'that thing.'"

He added: "That was the last time I spoke with President Trump."

Coats and Rogers testify

Comey's statement came the same day as two of the nation's top intelligence officials testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats and National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers both declined to discuss the specifics of private conversations with Trump, refusing to say whether they had been asked to push back against an FBI probe into possible coordination between Trump's campaign and the Russian government.

Coats demurred when asked whether it was true, as reported Tuesday, that Trump asked Coats if he could intervene with Comey to get him to back off the bureau's focus on Flynn.

"I don't believe it's appropriate for me to address that in a public session," Coats said. "I don't think this is the appropriate venue to do this in."

Rogers declined to answer a question from Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., about whether Trump asked Rogers to deny the existence of any evidence showing coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia, as The Washington Post reported last month.

"I'm not going to discuss the specifics of any conversations with the president of the United States," Rogers said.

Instead, both men said they never felt pressure to do anything inappropriate or, in Coats' case, to intervene in an ongoing investigation.

Both men struggled to provide a consistent rationale for why they could not discuss the conversations with Trump in public. Rogers offered that the conversations were classified. But when pressed by Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, he could not specify what was classified about the conversation.

Warner told Rogers the committee had "facts that there were other individuals" who were aware of his conversation with Trump and that a memo had been prepared "because of concerns" about that particular call.

In a separate testimony, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was grilled by Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., who asked him if he would send a letter to special counsel Robert Mueller giving him unlimited authority in his probe into possible ties between Trump's campaign and Russia.

Harris interrupted Rosenstein as he started to say there wasn't enough time to explain the answer. When she asked for a yes or no answer, he demurred, and she said, "Either you are willing to do that or not."

Republican Sen. John McCain interjected, out of turn, with a plea to the committee chairman, Sen. Richard Burr: "Mr. Chairman, they [Rosenstein] should be allowed to answer the question."

As the exchange between Harris and Rosenstein continued, Burr then interjected and asked Harris to suspend pressing her point.

"The chair is going to exercise the right to allow the witnesses to answer the question, and the committee is on notice to provide the witnesses the courtesy -- which has not been extended all the way across -- extend the courtesy for questions to get answered."

Rosenstein then went on to answer the question, saying he believes that Mueller has adequate authority.

Information for this article was contributed by Devlin Barrett, Sari Horwitz and Karoun Demirjian, Ellen Nakashima, Devlin Barrett and Julie Tate of The Washington Post and by Julie Pace, Eric Tucker, Mark Sherman and Sam Hananel of The Associated Press.

A Section on 06/08/2017