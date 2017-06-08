Wal-Mart again atop

Fortune 500 list

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. is on top of Fortune magazine's list of the 500 largest companies in the U.S.

It's the fifth straight year the Bentonville-based retailer has held the top spot after reporting $485.9 billion in revenue during its most recent fiscal year. Wal-Mart's revenue was more than double that of Berkshire Hathaway, second on the Fortune list with $223.6 billion. Apple was third with $215.6 billion in revenue.

Five Arkansas-based companies joined Wal-Mart among the Fortune 500. Tyson Foods ($36.9 billion) fell 16 spots to No. 82, Murphy USA ($9.6 billion) dropped 33 places to No. 291, Dillard's Inc. ($6.4 billion) moved down 37 to No. 417 and Windstream Holdings ($5.4 billion) fell 42 spots to No. 485.

Lowell-based J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. moved up from last year, climbing nine spots to No. 407 with $6.5 billion in revenue.

Companies on the Fortune 500 list are ranked by total revenue for their most recent fiscal year.

-- Robbie Neiswanger

Tyson finishes deal

with AdvancePierre

Tyson Foods Inc. announced Wednesday that it completed its merger with AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc.

AdvancePierre is a producer of ready-to-eat lunch and dinner sandwiches, sandwich components and snacks. The company has about 4,500 employees and posted 2016 revenue of about $1.6 billion.

"We expect the acquisition to immediately contribute to earnings and are also confident it will result in cost synergy benefits of $200 million within three years," Tom Hayes, president and chief executive officer for Tyson Foods, said in a news release.

Tyson announced on April 25 that DVB Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and fully owned subsidiary of Tyson, entered into a merger agreement with AdvancePierre. The company offered on May 9 to acquire all of AdvancePierre's common stock for $40.25 per share.

-- Nathan Owens

State index up 1.83

to end day at 326.23

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, rose 1.83 to 326.23 Wednesday.

"Financials outperformed as equities rose in afternoon trading ahead of [today's] calendar of events, including Senate testimony by former FBI Director James Comey, the United Kingdom general election and a European Central Bank policy decision," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

