Outdoors calendar

JUNE
8 Union County chapter Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, El Dorado. Bubba Robertson (870) 866-8034 or wjr603204@yahoo.com
9 Jacksonville chapter Ducks Unlimited golf tournament. Southern Oaks Country Club. Bill Millican (501) 350-5118 or wdmillican@comcast.net
10 Anvil Jaw Bass Club tournament. Lake Chicot, Connerly Bayou Ramp. Josh (501) 804-1346 10 Hawghunter bass tournament. Kerr Lake, Applegate Cove Ramp. Joe Moon (479) 651-0410, Walter Holloway (479) 629-7631 or Bill Ashing (479) 459-4673.
10 Marion chapter Ducks Unlimited sportsman’s night out. Great River Lodge. Justin Callahan (870) 636-1701 or jcallahan364@gmail.com
10 Benton County chapter Ducks Unlimited golf tournament. The Creeks Golf Course, Cave Springs. Mike Hyman (479) 657-1441 or hyman1976@yahoo.com
17 Sherwood Bass Club tournament. Lake Dardanelle, Illinois Bayou Park. sherwoodbassclub.com
17 Fat Sacks Bass Club tournament. Arkansas River, Pine Bluff. Safe light to 2 p.m. fatsacksbc.com
17 Fayetteville chapter Ducks Unlimited baggo tournament and youth day. Airways Freight. Jerry Martin (479) 652-0031 or martin.jerryt@gmail.com
