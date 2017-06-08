Navy scandal nets 11th plea of guilty

HONOLULU -- A retired Navy commander in Hawaii charged in a corruption scandal pleaded guilty Tuesday to lying about his relationship with a Malaysian defense contractor known by the nickname "Fat Leonard."

As part of a deal with federal prosecutors, David Kapaun entered the plea to a count of fraud and false statements in federal court in Honolulu involving his relationship with Leonard Francis, who prosecutors describe as "the center of a colossal bribery and fraud scandal."

Kapaun said in court that he omitted Francis from a security clearance update form because he knew "I did have a past association with him that was unfavorable."

Francis has acknowledged bribing Navy officials with cash, prostitutes and other gifts in exchange for classified information to help his company, Singapore-based Glenn Defense Marine Asia.

California elects new congressman

LOS ANGELES -- A Southern California legislator backed by the Democratic establishment and supporters of Bernie Sanders won an open U.S. House seat Tuesday.

State Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez on Tuesday defeated rival Robert Lee Ahn to claim the seat in the 34th Congressional District, which runs mostly through downtown Los Angeles.

Unofficial returns show that Gomez won 60 percent of the 33,000 votes counted.

Suspect shouts at stabbing victim

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The man accused of killing two men and wounding a third who tried to stop his anti-Muslim tirade against two teenagers on a Portland, Ore., light-rail train shouted he was "not guilty" Wednesday during a courtroom outburst directed at one of the victims.

"Not guilty," Jeremy Christian said before a pause, "of anything but defending myself against the violent aggression by Micah Fletcher!"

Fletcher was in the courtroom but said nothing to reporters and displayed no reaction as he left with his father. The 21-year-old was stabbed in the neck during the May 26 attack that killed Ricky Best and Taliesin Namkai-Meche.

A Section on 06/08/2017