Police: 57-year-old man arrested after stealing cosmetics from Little Rock business

A 57-year-old man has been arrested in a break-in and theft of cosmetics at a Little Rock eyebrow threading business, police said.

An officer arrived around 10 p.m. Tuesday at Rozy Eyebrow Threading, 3408 S. University Ave., to find that the front door glass had been broken at the business, according to a report.

The robber, later identified as James Treadway, was seen in surveillance video making repeat visits “several times during the night” and appeared to have cut himself when he crawled through the door, police said.

Makeup products were reported stolen, some of which were found just behind a neighboring Burger King restaurant along a fence line, the officer noted.

Money was also listed as taken during the burglary.

Treadway was found at a tent just north of the fence line, and he was linked to the crime because of a tattoo on his left arm, police said.