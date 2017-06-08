Man shot in belly in LR is identified

Authorities have identified the Little Rock man shot in the stomach in front of his girlfriend and eight children outside her home Tuesday evening.

Police arrived at UAMS Medical Center and spoke with 23-year-old Calvin Robinson, who was suffering from a gunshot wound in the stomach, according to a police report.

Robinson told police he was visiting his 29-year-old girlfriend at her home in the 4200 block of Apple Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. They were outside the home along with eight children who ranged in age from 4 to 16, the report said.

An acquaintance of Robinson approached his girlfriend and called her a derogatory name, Robinson told police. Robinson said he and the acquaintance got into an argument, and the acquaintance took out a handgun and began firing, according to the report.

The girlfriend and the children took cover behind her home and were not hurt in the gunfire, police said.

Robinson was struck in the stomach and drove himself to the hospital, he said. Police believe that his injury is not life-threatening.

Few details were given about the acquaintance, who was not named on the report. A police spokesman said at the scene that the disturbance involved Robinson and his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend.

LR man arrested in assault on girl

A Little Rock man has been arrested on a sexual-assault charge involving a teenage victim, according to authorities.

A report from the Little Rock Police Department states that Wendell McKey, 50, was arrested on a second-degree sexual-assault charge around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, records show.

Police say McKey reportedly had an inappropriate contact in 2015 with a then-13-year-old girl.

He remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday in lieu of $50,000 bond, according to an online inmate roster.

Metro on 06/08/2017