Little Rock man arrested in shooting that injured 1

A Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday after he shot another man in the stomach in front of eight children and the victim's girlfriend the previous evening, police said.

Fredrick Ladell Gray, 41, faces charges including first-degree battery and terroristic act after he was arrested on Woods Cove around 9:45 p.m., according to a police report. His first name appears as Fredrick and Frederick in separate police reports and court documents, and it wasn't clear which was correct.

Gray was pulled over by police for driving through a stop sign and he then tried to run, the report said. Investigators later found Gray on the residential street and arrested him.

Gray was identified in a lineup by the victims of the Tuesday shooting, authorities said.

Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, 23-year-old Calvin Robinson was with his girlfriend in front of her home in the 4200 block of Apple Avenue when Gray approached them, investigators said. There were also reported to be eight children in the area at the time.

Gray and Robinson got into an argument, and Gray fired several shots, striking Robinson in the stomach, police said.

Robinson was treated at UAMS Medical Center for a non-life-threatening injury. None of the children or Robinson's girlfriend were struck, police said.

The arrest report for Gray did not say how he knew Robinson and his girlfriend. A police spokesman at the shooting scene said the disturbance involved the 23-year-old and his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend.

Gray was also charged with possession of a firearm by certain persons, fleeing, failure to stop or yield, signal required for turning stop and failure to appear.

A court date is scheduled for June 15.