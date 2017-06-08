Police: Man arrested after Arkansas woman hit by SUV, killed

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in a crash that left a pedestrian dead in Northwest Arkansas, according to authorities.

Tristen Fernandez of West Fork is being held on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing death or personal injury, the Fayetteville Police Department said.

Authorities say the crash happened around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday at West Wedington Drive and North Golf Club Road in Fayetteville.

Witnesses to the crash said they saw a dark-colored Chevrolet Equinox traveling west on West Wedington Drive before the SUV left the road and struck the victim.

The victim, 24-year-old Yessi Beatriz Rauda Paredes of Fayetteville, was found dead in a ditch just off the road, according to police.

Officers later located an SUV at a nearby business with damage consistent with the crash. Its driver, Fernandez, was found in the area of West Patrick Street and North Plum Tree Drive and taken into custody, authorities said.

Fernandez's name did not appear in an online Washington County jail roster as of around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.