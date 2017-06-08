Home / Latest News /
Police: Man upset about onions in food threatens eatery owner, exposes himself
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:06 p.m.
PITTSBURGH — A Michigan man, apparently upset because his food included onions, is jailed on charges that he made drunken threats to shoot the owner of a Pittsburgh restaurant before exposing himself.
Forty-three-year-old Yuba Sharma of Rochester remained in the Allegheny County jail on Thursday on charges of terroristic threats, indecent exposure, public drunkenness and resisting arrest.
Police say Sharma ate at All Indiana restaurant Monday night and then returned Tuesday to rant and complain about the onions.
The owner tells police Sharma threatened to shoot him, so he called police. That's when Sharma — confronted by the restaurant owner and another employee — pulled down his pants and exposed himself.
Online court records don't list an attorney for Sharma.
Police say he resisted arrest and had to be lifted and carried to a police cruiser.
Kharma says... June 8, 2017 at 1:41 p.m.
I wonder if he yelled:
"You put onions in my food! Damn you! Behold the magnificence of my junk!"
