Recruiting Q&A: 2019 TE Grayson Boomer

Class of 2019 tight end Grayson Boomer recapped his recent visit to Arkansas and indicated the Hogs would make his list of top schools this summer.

Boomer, 6-6, 230, of Collinsville, Okla., visited the Hogs in early April and made a return trip on June 1 with his family. He has offers from Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Notre Dame, Texas Tech, Nebraska, Iowa State and others. His mother was impressed by the Razorback coaching staff and the genuineness they showed during the visit.

He's also high on the Hogs because of the tight end tradition in Fayetteville.