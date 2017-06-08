Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, June 08, 2017, 10:22 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

The Recruiting Guy

Recruiting Q&A: 2019 TE Grayson Boomer

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 10:05 p.m.

grayson-boomer

PHOTO BY COURTESY OF GRAYSON BOOMER

Grayson Boomer

Class of 2019 tight end Grayson Boomer recapped his recent visit to Arkansas and indicated the Hogs would make his list of top schools this summer.

Boomer, 6-6, 230, of Collinsville, Okla., visited the Hogs in early April and made a return trip on June 1 with his family. He has offers from Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Notre Dame, Texas Tech, Nebraska, Iowa State and others. His mother was impressed by the Razorback coaching staff and the genuineness they showed during the visit.

He's also high on the Hogs because of the tight end tradition in Fayetteville.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Recruiting Q&A: 2019 TE Grayson Boomer

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online