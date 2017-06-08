Home /
The Recruiting Guy
Recruiting Q&A: 2019 TE Grayson Boomer
This article was published today at 10:05 p.m.
Class of 2019 tight end Grayson Boomer recapped his recent visit to Arkansas and indicated the Hogs would make his list of top schools this summer.
Boomer, 6-6, 230, of Collinsville, Okla., visited the Hogs in early April and made a return trip on June 1 with his family. He has offers from Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Notre Dame, Texas Tech, Nebraska, Iowa State and others. His mother was impressed by the Razorback coaching staff and the genuineness they showed during the visit.
He's also high on the Hogs because of the tight end tradition in Fayetteville.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Recruiting Q&A: 2019 TE Grayson Boomer
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.