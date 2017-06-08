Revised policies protect more kids, state says

When a foster parent in Arkansas is accused of harming a child, an automated system now in effect kicks into action to notify state employees involved in the case.

And even if the allegation is found to be "unsubstantiated," a foster parent could still be kicked out of the program, according to an official.

During a legislative meeting on children's issues and in an interview Wednesday, Division of Children and Family Services Director Mischa Martin detailed controls in place to deal with potentially abusive foster parents.

Her comments came two days after a lawsuit filed by David Carter, a lawyer in Texarkana, Texas, claimed that the division allowed Clarence "Charlie" Garretson, now 66, of Van Buren to foster children from 1998 until 2004 despite the state receiving complaints about sexual abuse. Garretson received a life sentence after he pleaded guilty in federal court in October to five counts of interstate transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Martin said she could not comment on a particular case, but shared details about what controls are in place to prevent such abuse. She also discussed the changes that were made over the years.

One key improvement is the division's computer system. Now, whenever a foster parent is accused of mistreating a child, Martin gets an email along with assistant directors, area directors and others.

Accusations are made to the Child Abuse Hotline -- run by the Crimes Against Children Division of Arkansas State Police.

According to the department's latest quarterly report, 29 reports were made from January to March accusing foster parents of maltreatment. One was deemed a "true finding." Twenty-five were found to be "unsubstantiated" and three were pending.

Martin told lawmakers that "in the olden days ... homes were closed only when there were true findings."

Now, "we do close homes that have unsubstantiated findings from maltreatment" if there is "significant concern."

Martin, who became head of the division in April 2016, said she had implemented the change since assuming leadership.

Since 2004, she said, the division has also moved to a nationally recognized model to analyze whether a family should be allowed to have a foster home.

Improvements in computer systems also mean background checks are done multiple ways. For example, she said the system matches names, Social Security numbers and other identifying information, so a potential foster parent would have a more difficult time hiding past crimes.

"We are always re-evaluating, always questioning if we can do it better," Martin said. "Safety for foster children is a high priority and making sure that our system is sound is a continuing process."

Sen. Stephanie Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, who is chairman of the Senate Committee on Children and Youth, one of the legislative panels that met Wednesday, said she was shocked by the ages of some of the children allegedly abused by foster parents.

According to the report, nearly half were age 5 or younger. Those numbers include the single "true finding" as well as 28 "unsubstantiated" and pending claims.

Metro on 06/08/2017