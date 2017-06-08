Sabathia dials up gem; Yankees shut out Red Sox

YANKEES 8, RED SOX 0

NEW YORK -- CC Sabathia won his fifth consecutive start to beat Rick Porcello in a matchup of Cy Young Award winners, and Chris Carter drove in four runs with a three-run home run and an RBI single that led the New York Yankees over the Boston Red Sox 8-0 Wednesday night.

Sabathia (7-2), who had last won five in a row in April 2012, allowed five hits in eight innings, his longest outing since April 2015. He walked none and struck out five -- four of them looking.

The left-hander has a 1.11 ERA during his streak, and all five victories followed losses by Masahiro Tanaka, who had supplanted Sabathia as New York's ace. Sabathia was removed after 95 pitches, denying him a chance for his first shutout since 2011.

Jonathan Holder finished with a perfect ninth. Boston's final 15 hitters went down in order.

Didi Gregorius hit a go-ahead home run starting the third and Carter homered for the second consecutive day, his sixth this season. Carter's fourth-inning drive followed Starlin Castro's leadoff triple and an RBI single by Gary Sanchez, dropped from second to sixth in the batting order.

Boston right fielder Mookie Betts robbed Carter of another home run in the sixth, leaping and getting his glove above the 8-foot wall for a sparkling catch. A fan touched the ball before it landed in Betts' glove, and Yankees Manager Joe Girardi discussed the play with umpires, although there was not a video review.

Carter, New York's No. 9 batter, had three hits, including a run-scoring single off the left-field wall in a two-run eighth.

New York stopped Boston's three-game winning streak and reopened a two-game lead over the second-place Red Sox in the AL East.

Sabathia, the 2007 AL Cy Young Award winner with Cleveland, squared off against the reigning winner. Porcello (3-8) lost his third consecutive start, giving up 6 runs -- 5 earned -- and 8 hits in 6 1/3 innings.

BLUE JAYS 7, ATHLETICS 5 (10) Josh Donaldson hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the 10th inning against his former club, Justin Smoak also homered in the inning for his second long ball of the day, and Toronto avoided a sweep by beating host Oakland.

RAYS 3, WHITE SOX 1 Jacob Faria took a three-hitter into the seventh inning of his major league debut for Tampa Bay in its victory over visiting Chicago.

TIGERS 4, ANGELS 0 Buck Farmer outlasted Alex Meyer in an unexpected pitchers' duel, and Justin Upton hit a three-run home run in the eighth to help host Detroit beat Los Angeles.

ROYALS 7, ASTROS 5 Jason Vargas tossed five solid innings for his eighth victory, Cheslor Cuthbert drove in three runs and Kansas City defeated visiting Houston.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 2, NATIONALS 1 Clayton Kershaw outdueled Stephen Strasburg with seven sharp innings and Yasmani Grandal hit a tiebreaking RBI double, helping host Los Angeles edge Washington.

REDS 6, CARDINALS 4 Visiting St. Louis kept Scooter Gennett in check a day after his four home run game, but Patrick Kivlehan had a pinch three-run shot that sparked Cincinnati to a victory.

BRAVES 14, PHILLIES 1 Mike Foltynewicz allowed only four hits in seven scoreless innings, Nick Markakis drove in five runs and host Atlanta crushed Philadelphia to end the Phillies' four-game winning streak.

MARLINS 6, CUBS 5 Marcell Ozuna hit his 15th home run, J.T. Realmuto also went deep and visiting Miami hung on to beat Chicago and avoid a three-game sweep.

BREWERS 6, GIANTS 3 Jimmy Nelson pitched six solid innings and Jesus Aguilar drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out double in the fifth to help host Milwaukee pull away from San Francisco.

INTERLEAGUE

ROCKIES 8, INDIANS 1 Kyle Freeland pitched 6 1/3 effective innings, Nolan Arenado drove in three runs and Colorado beat visiting Cleveland for its fourth consecutive victory.

ORIOLES 9, PIRATES 6 (11) Trey Mancini tied the game with a two-run home run in the ninth inning, then hit a three-run drive in the 11th to give host Baltimore a comeback victory over Pittsburgh.

METS 4, RANGERS 3 Jay Bruce homered twice and visiting New York scored the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning on a throwing error by second baseman Rougned Odor to beat Texas.

