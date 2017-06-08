Shakespeare Theatre to begin 11th season Friday

The 11th season of the Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre is all about the power of persuasion.

“The concurrent theme of these four plays is how language is used to sway and persuade,” said Rebekah Scallet of

Little Rock, AST producing artistic director and lecturer in the theater program at the University of Central Arkansas. “Each show examines the ways in which language is used to sway hearts and minds, whether it’s in the political arena, on the battlefield of love or singing about trouble in a town square.”

The season, which will open Friday and run through July 9, includes Love’s Labour’s Lost, Julius Caesar and The Taming of the Shrew, all by William Shakespeare, and The Music Man, by Harold Willson.

Following is a look at the season’s offerings and some of the local actors appearing in the shows.

Love’s Labour’s Lost

Scallet directs this production, which opens June 9.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost is not as well known as many of Shakespeare’s works. This is the first time we have presented it,” Scallet said.

“I chose it for the season. I’ve always enjoyed it. It has great comic characters, such as the Spanish knight Don Armado, played by festival favorite Robert G. Anderson,” Scallet said.

Mary Ruth Marotte, AST’s executive director, said, “Audiences will remember Anderson from last season … as Friar Laurence in Romeo and Juliet and in his scene-stealing role as Peter Quince in A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Anderson is from Urbana, Illinois, where he is an associate professor in the theater department at the University of Illinois. He also appears as Casca in this year’s AST’s production of Julius Caesar.

Scallet said Love’s Labour’s Lost is about four sets of lovers.

“There is a great play on words in this comedy,” Scallet said. “There are puns and rhymes. … In fact, one scene refers to ‘a feast of language.’ It’s a real delight.”

Actors with ties to the River Valley & Ozark Edition coverage area appearing in this show include the following:

• Sharon Combs of Conway, a UCA graduate, plays Marcade; she also appears as Biondello in The Taming of the Shrew.

• Matt Duncan of Bentonville, a UCA graduate, portrays Nathaniel; he also plays Hortensio and Gremio in The Taming of the Shrew.

• Chris Fritzges of Conway, associate professor of theater at UCA, appears as Holofernes; he also plays Artemedorius in Julius Caesar.

• Taylor Galloway of Little Rock, a UCA graduate, general manager of AST and coordinator of UCA Downtown, plays Jacquenetta; she also appears in the ensemble of The Music Man.

• Jordy Neill of Conway, a graduate of Conway High School and a former UCA student, appears as Costard; he also plays Petruchio in The Taming of the Shrew. (See accompanying article elsewhere in today’s paper.)

Love’s Labour’s Lost will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and June 17, 18, 25 and 29 and July 2, 4 and 7 on The Lawn at UCA, across from the President’s House on Donaghey Avenue. This is a “pay-what-you-can” show.

Julius Caesar

AST will also present another of Shakespeare’s plays for the first time — Julius Caesar.

“We are thrilled that this season marks our debut production of Julius Caesar, one of Shakespeare’s most moving and relevant tragedies, with our company giving a contemporary spin to a time-honored tale,” Scallet said.

Robert Ramirez, professor of acting at the University of Texas, will join AST for the first time as a director and will use the intimate onstage setting in the Donald W. Reynolds

Performance Hall at UCA. Dan Matisa, assistant professor of theater at Emporia State University in Kansas, will play the title role of the doomed leader; he also plays Mayor Shin in The Music Man.

Scallet said UCA professor Paige Reynolds of Little Rock and Quetta Carpenter of Austin, Texas, take on “gender-bending roles” in this production, which has women appearing as integral players of the conspiracy to assassinate Julius Caesar.

Reynolds, internship coordinator and associate professor of English at UCA, plays the part of Decius Brutus.

Carpenter, whose family homesteaded in Garland County in the 1800s, appears as the main conspirator, Cassius; she will also play the part of the Princess of France in Love’s Labour’s Lost. (See accompanying article elsewhere in today’s paper.)

Other actors, not already mentioned, from the area appearing in Julius Caesar include the following:

• Zoe Allison of Conway, a student at UCA, appears in the ensemble.

• Ashley Mahan of Morrilton plays Cinna.

Julius Caesar will be presented at 7:30 p.m. June 23, 24, 28 and 30 and July 6, and at

2 p.m. July 2 and 9 in Reynolds Performance Hall.

The Taming of the Shrew

“This is a one-hour adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic comedy that is perfect for audiences of all ages,” Scallet said. “This musical takes on the opposites-attract, classic comedy stars, AST favorite and Conway native Jordy Neill as Petruchio and AST newcomer Kat Cordes of Fort Worth, Texas, as Kate.”

This show was adapted and is directed by Chad Bradford of Little Rock and New York City, a UCA graduate. (See accompanying article elsewhere in today’s paper.)

Several other actors with ties to the River Valley & Ozark Edition coverage area appearing in this show have already been mentioned.

The Taming of the Shrew will be performed onstage at the Reynolds at 2 p.m. June 29,

July 4 and 7, and at 10 a.m. June 30. The production will also tour the state, making stops at The Joint in North Little Rock at 6 p.m. June 20 and 21; at the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute on Petit Jean Mountain at 7:30 p.m. June 24; at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville at 7 p.m. June 28; at the Farmers’ Market Pavilion in Hot Springs at 7 p.m. June 30; as part of Sparks in the Park in East Side Park in Magnolia at 6:30 p.m. July 3; and in the Fowler Center at Arkansas State University-Jonesboro at

2 p.m. July 9.

The Music Man

Chad Bradford appears in the lead role of Harold Hill, the charming and not-to-be-trusted professor. Ann Cooley of New York City is the director and choreographer for this musical.

Scallet said although The Music Man may seem an unusual choice for a Shakespeare festival to produce, “the way Willson uses music reminds me so much of how Shakespeare uses language as he incorporates complex rhythms and harmonies that help his characters achieve their goals.”

Other local actors, not already mentioned, appearing in The Music Man include the following:

• Suzanne Bannister of Conway, adjunct music professor at UCA, appears as Alma Hix.

• Stephanie Freeman of Russellville portrays Maud Donlop.

• Jackson Karl of Conway, a student at Conway Junior High School, plays the young boy, Winthrop.

• George Mayo of Conway plays Oliver Hix.

• Liz Parker of Conway, a former business manager of UCA Theatre and a longtime actor and director with the Conway Community Arts Association, portrays Mrs. Squires.

• Jeff Ward of Conway, a UCA graduate, an actor and a director with CCAA, is a member of the ensemble.

• David Weatherly of Conway, a UCA graduate, plays Charlie Cowell.

Area students in the ensemble include Bryton Butler,

Isabelle Garrett, Josie Ghormley, Anna Beth Jeane and Bryce Mallett, all of Conway; Khya Carson, Sierra Carson and Emla Holsted, all of Greenbrier;

Geneva Millikan of Maumelle; Jeff Oakley of Sherwood; and Margaret Lowry and Anna Reynolds, both of Little Rock.

Tickets to the Reynolds Performance Hall productions of Julius Caesar and The Music Man are $32 per person; and $25 for seniors, active military personnel and students. Tickets for The Taming of the Shrew are $10 for all. Two-play packages for Julius Caesar and The Music Man are $45. Package-buyers may also purchase tickets to The Taming of the Shrew for $8 each. The individual venues will handle ticketing for all touring productions of The Taming of the Shrew.

There is no reserved seating for any performance in Reynolds.

Those requiring special accommodations, such as wheelchair seating, are encouraged to email contact@arkshakes.com or call (501) 852-0702 to make advance arrangements.

All outdoor performances of Love’s Labour’s Lost are pay what you can, with a $15-per-person suggested donation.

For more information about tickets or subscriptions, call the Reynolds box office at (866) 810-0012 or visit arkshakes.com.