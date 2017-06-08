Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, June 08, 2017, 11:27 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Sheriff: Burglar breaks into high school, falls asleep in classroom

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:37 a.m.


NORTH AUBURN, Calif. — Authorities say two burglars broke into a Northern California high school, stole items, but then hung around.

Placer County sheriff's officials say a school employee discovered one of the men Monday morning asleep in a classroom at Chana High School in North Auburn. The other man was in a bathroom.

North Auburn is about 40 miles northeast of Sacramento.

The sheriff's office says the men — 27-year-old Kevin Thomas of Fresno and 25-year-old Travis Alexander, a Sacramento-area transient — broke windows to get into classrooms and filled two school-owned vehicles with computers, televisions and other stolen items.

But then authorities say they prepared frozen meals that they ate inside a classroom. They were arrested on suspicion of burglary and vehicle theft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Sheriff: Burglar breaks into high school, falls asleep in classroom

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online