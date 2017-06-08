Home / Latest News /
Sheriff: Burglar breaks into high school, falls asleep in classroom
By The Associated Press
NORTH AUBURN, Calif. — Authorities say two burglars broke into a Northern California high school, stole items, but then hung around.
Placer County sheriff's officials say a school employee discovered one of the men Monday morning asleep in a classroom at Chana High School in North Auburn. The other man was in a bathroom.
North Auburn is about 40 miles northeast of Sacramento.
The sheriff's office says the men — 27-year-old Kevin Thomas of Fresno and 25-year-old Travis Alexander, a Sacramento-area transient — broke windows to get into classrooms and filled two school-owned vehicles with computers, televisions and other stolen items.
But then authorities say they prepared frozen meals that they ate inside a classroom. They were arrested on suspicion of burglary and vehicle theft.
