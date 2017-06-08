Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, June 08, 2017, 3:41 a.m.

Soil tests to require I-40 shoulder shut

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 3:15 a.m.

Investigation of soil characteristics along Interstate 40 near Maumelle will require shoulder closures today and Friday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

Contractors will have a moving closure along the shoulders near the old Morgan rest area from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. The soil testing is needed for designing a proposed Maumelle interchange with I-40, the department said.

Metro on 06/08/2017

Print Headline: Soil tests to require I-40 shoulder shut

