State fishing report

CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BARNETT;--;--;--;--

BREWER;Excellent;Excellent;Fair;Fair

CONWAY;Good;Good;Good;Poor

GREERS FERRY;Fair;Good;--;Excellent

HARRIS BRAKE;--;--;--;--

MAUMELLE;Excellent;Excellent;Excellent;Good

OVERCUP;Good;Fair;Fair;Fair

SUNSET;Good;Good;Fair;Poor

SALINE RIVER (BENTON);Fair;Good;Good;Poor

NORRELL;Fair;Excellent;Good;Poor

PECKERWOOD;--;Good;Good;Fair

WILLASTEIN;--;--;--;--

WINONA;Fair;Fair;Fair;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);Good;Good;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Excellent;Excellent;Excellent;Poor

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK);Good;Good;Good;--

BISHOP PARK PONDS;Good;Good;Fair;Fair

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) The river is clear again after the rain on Saturday evening. Two generators are running from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wading is available at Winkley Shoal until about 11:30 a.m. when the generation pulse arrives. Wading at the dam also is available from daylight until 8 a.m.

NORTH;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS;Excellent;--;--;--

NORFORK;--;--;--;--

BUFFALO RIVER The Buffalo National River is high but navigable. The water is muddy, but smallmouth bass are biting at tributary mouths.

CROOKED CREEK The creek is high, swift and stained. Smallmouth bass are biting in shoals and along sheltered banks out of the main current.

BULL SHOALS TAILWATER Brown trout, rainbows and cutthroats are hitting nightcrawlers and Belgian red worms drifted in the Cotter area. Rainbows are also hitting shrimp on small hooks, as well as 1/4-ounce Vibrax inline spinnerbaits.

NORTH FORK RIVER The flood gates are closed and generation is normal. A lot of gravel has settled into the bottom of Mill Pond and the Dock Hole. The most productive flies have been small midge patterns (#18, #20, #22) like ruby, root beer or zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead) and soft hackles (#14, #16) like the green butt. Egg patterns have also been productive. Double fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small bead headed nymph (zebra midge, Copper John or pheasant tail) suspended eighteen inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm (hot fluorescent pink or cerise #10). The fishing is better in the morning.

SOUTH-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;Fair;--;--;Fair

FELSENTHAL;Good;Good;Fair;Poor

NORTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BEAVER;Good;Excellent;Excellent;Fair

BEAVER TAILWATER Fish are scattered, but good lures are gold and silver Colorado Spoons, red and gold Buoyant Spoons, and Flicker Shad in Pro Series No. 4 and 5. Good PowerBait colors are white, red, orange, yellow, chartreuse and peach. Good flies are pheasant tails, midges in blue dun, black and olive; hare's ear; tungsten Copper John's, WD40s, Trout Magnets and San Juan worms.

FAYETTEVILLE;Good;Good;Good;Fair

SEQUOYAH;--;--;--;--

NORTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BALD KNOB LAKE;--;--;--;--

CROWN;Fair;Good;Good;Good

POINSETT;Good;Excellent;--;--

SPRING RIVER The trout have been biting great. Rain and stained water have not affected the bite. Bead-head Woollies in olive, brown or black have been great. Versa leaders have been great for helping get down deep.

SOUTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;Good;--;--;--

MILLWOOD;Good;Good;Good;--

GREESON;--;--;--;--

WEST-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

ATKINS;Good;--;Fair;Good

BAILEY;--;--;--;--

DARDANELLE;Good;Excellent;Good;Poor

DEGRAY;Good;Excellent;--;Good

OUACHITA;Good;Excellent;Good;Good

HAMILTON;Good;Excellent;--;Good

NIMROD;--;Poor;Good;Good

CATHERINE Fewer fish are being caught than earlier in the season, but size is the main attraction at present. There have been 4- and 5-pound rainbows have been caught and released in the last several days by area guides. The bite is very slow and patience is key regardless of the techniques used. Live bait presentations are best presented under a bobber or just off the bottom with a marshmallow floater. Redworms, nightcrawlers, wax or meal worms are an excellent choice along with live minnows and crickets. Artificial lures are non-productive as hundreds of thousands of threadfin shad have migrated into the area to spawn.

SOUTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);Good;--;--;--

CANE CREEK;Fair;Excellent;--;Fair

CHICOT;Good;Excellent;Excellent;--

MONTICELLO;Fair;--;Good;--

Sports on 06/08/2017