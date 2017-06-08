GOLF

Weaver, Blount share ASGA lead

Defending champion Peyton Weaver of Benton picked up where she left off in 2016 at the Arkansas State Golf Association's Women's Amateur championship at Hot Springs Country Club's Arlington Course.

Weaver shot a 6-over 78 in Wednesday's opening round to share the lead with Gracen Blount of Hot Springs. Nora Phillips of Hot Springs and Taylor Reed of Little Rock are a stroke behind after each shot a 7-over 79.

Taylor Loeb of Maumelle is three behind the leaders, while Julie Oxendine of Dover and Sarah Wright of Fayetteville finished the first round with 10-over 82s. Felisha Lee of Sherwood is in eighth after an 89.

Paula Curtis of Marianna leads the seniors division after shooting a 4-over 76. Last year's champion, Carrie Hall of Bismarck, and Pat Elliott are tied for second at 6-over 78.

The tournament continues today with the final round set for Friday.

Tech's Calcatera central region coach of year

Arkansas Tech University men's Coach Luke Calcatera has been named the Central Region Coach of the Year by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Calcatera is a three-time Great American Conference Coach of the Year and guided the Wonder Boys to the national championships, where they advanced to the match-play portion of the NCAA Division II national championship.

After upsetting top-seeded Barry in the quarterfinals, the Wonder Boys finished a stroke away from advancing to a dual matchup for the national championship after losing to Lynn, 3-2, in the semifinals.

SOFTBALL

Harding ninth in final poll

Harding University finished ninth in the final National Fast Pitch Coaches Association Poll released Wednesday.

The Lady Bisons finished the season 58-9, the most victories in program history and the most ever by a Great American Conference team.

Harding won the GAC regular season after finishing 40-4 in league play. The Lady Bisons won the GAC Tournament championship over Southern Arkansas University, then won the Central Region 1 Tournament.

The Lady Bisons' season ended after falling to eventual national champion Minnesota State in the super regional held in Searcy.

