Super Quiz: Cities in song titles
This article was published today at 1:40 a.m.
"The Last Time I Saw _"
"A Foggy Day in _ Town"
"Shuffle Off to _"
"I've Got a Gal in _"
"_ Choo Choo"
"By the Time I Get to _"
"The Girl From _"
"_ Lassie"
"24 Hours from _"
ANSWERS
Paris
London
Buffalo
Kalamazoo
Chattanooga
Phoenix
Ipanema
Tallahassee
Tulsa
