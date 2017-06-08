Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, June 08, 2017, 2:04 a.m.

Super Quiz: Cities in song titles

This article was published today at 1:40 a.m.

  1. "The Last Time I Saw _"

  2. "A Foggy Day in _ Town"

  3. "Shuffle Off to _"

  4. "I've Got a Gal in _"

  5. "_ Choo Choo"

  6. "By the Time I Get to _"

  7. "The Girl From _"

  8. "_ Lassie"

  9. "24 Hours from _"

ANSWERS

  1. Paris

  2. London

  3. Buffalo

  4. Kalamazoo

  5. Chattanooga

  6. Phoenix

  7. Ipanema

  8. Tallahassee

  9. Tulsa

Weekend on 06/08/2017

