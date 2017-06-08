Suspect’s kin fear leak-case ‘example’

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A 25-year-old woman charged with leaking U.S. government secrets to a reporter poses no flight risk if she’s released from pretrial confinement, her parents said Wednesday, though they fear prosecutors will seek to use the case to send a tough message from President Donald Trump’s administration.

It will be difficult for Reality Winner to get a fair trial if her case becomes “this big thing where we’re not going to tolerate leakers,” Winner’s mother, Billie Winner-Davis, said in an interview.

Winner, a former Air Force linguist who now works as a government contractor, was arrested Saturday by FBI agents on charges that she made copies of a classified report containing top-secret information and mailed it to an online news organization.