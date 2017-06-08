‘Sweet Love’ has knack for good putting

The putter of PGA Tour member Daniel Summerhays is known as “Sweet Love.” The broom didn’t have a nickname.

Both are loosely connected to the two years that Summerhays spent on a Mormon mission to Chile when he was 19 and attending Brigham Young University.

“I did not touch a club for two years in that span,” Summerhays said at the Memorial, where he lost a 54-hole lead before eventually tying for 10th. “I remember the very first house that I lived in the first seven months that I was there. It wasn’t a wood hut, but it was a two-bedroom house made completely of wood.”

So one morning in the spring, Summerhays took out the broom, removed the head and added duct tape to be able to at least make the motion of a swing. That was the extent of his “golf” while on his mission.

“It took me about six months to get back to where I was before I left in college,” he said.

As for the putter?

Summerhays has a reputation for being known as a good putter, but one round it was particularly strong. He said it was his first competitive event after returning from Chile, and after opening with a score in the mid-70s, he couldn’t miss on his way to a 65.

“I was making everything,” he said. “And not just short [putts]. I was making 20-, 25-footers.”

That’s when he said to his coach at BYU, “Coach, the putter is making sweet love to me.” And the nickname stuck. He still refers to his putter that way, even though he has switched out plenty of putters over the years.

Ride along

Packers cornerback Davon House got a lift to Green Bay from a couple of fans.

House was stranded Monday night at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport while trying to get to Tuesday’s organized team activities session. House tweeted that he needed a ride, and two brothers obliged.

Mike Johnson of Hudson, Wis., picked up House for the four-hour ride. His brother Chad Johnson, who lives in Eau Claire, Wis., rushed off to meet the pair.

The Green Bay Press-Gazette reported that the brothers took House to Green Bay’s airport to get his car. House offered to pay for the ride, but the brothers refused.

House insisted they follow him to Lambeau Field, where the brothers got to go into the locker room and touched Aaron Rodgers’ shoulder pads.

Career-ending move?

Associated Press columnist Tim Dahlberg said don’t expect to see Colin Kaepernick on an NFL roster anytime soon.

“[Seattle] isn’t explaining why, but the Seahawks interest in Kaepernick suddenly waned to the point that on Monday they signed Austin Davis — who didn’t even play last year — instead of the former San Francisco 49er,” wrote Dahlberg. “Not exactly the kind of move you’d expect a team to make when it had a chance to pick up a quarterback that just five years ago led his team to a Super Bowl.

“If Kaepernick is too toxic for Seattle, he’s not likely to be welcomed anywhere else in the NFL.

“No, he’s not officially blackballed from the league. But he might as well be as teams in the last few months have signed lesser quarterbacks like Case Keenum and Mark Sanchez without even picking up the phone to see if Kaepernick is interested.

“Taking a stand often means paying a price. In Kaepernick’s case, not standing up for the national anthem may cost him his career.”

Quote of the day

“He has poured his heart and soul into our program. He’s elevated our recruiting. I knew when I hired him that I would probably only have him for three or four years.” Arkansas baseball Coach Dave Van Horn on Tennessee’s hiring of Tony Vitello