Teen marcher, soldier dead after day of Venezuela violence

CARACAS, Venezuela -- Opposition protests in Venezuela again took a deadly turn Wednesday when a teenager was killed at a march demanding an end to the government's push to rewrite the constitution. Hours later, the body of a national guardsman was found in eastern Caracas.

Hundreds of national guardsmen and police officers fired tear gas at protesters a day after Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez called for members of the military to refrain from excessive use of force.

Videos circulating on social media showed paramedics trying to resuscitate a lifeless teen as he bled profusely from his chest. The office of the public ombudsman, a government agency, tweeted late Wednesday that an autopsy had determined the youth was killed by a homemade explosive.

Opposition leaders identified the boy as 17-year-old Neomar Lander, and his relatives said he had gone with family members to demonstrate peacefully.

"I'm going to keep fighting," said the teen's uncle, Mauro Arellano.

Residents banged on pots and pans for an hour in protest as night fell near the site of the teen's death.

About 1½ miles away, authorities found the body of William Jose Mendoza, a sergeant with the national guard. No details were immediately released on how the man died.

Nearly 70 people have died in two months of political unrest fueled by Venezuela's triple-digit inflation, widespread food shortages and high crime. Demonstrators are demanding a presidential election.

On Wednesday, President Nicolas Maduro continued his contentious campaign to rewrite the constitution. Speaking to military academy students, he again blamed opposition leaders for the violence roiling Venezuela. And as he has previously, he compared assaults on pro-government forces to the persecution inflicted on Jews in Nazi Germany.

Only a few deaths during protests have resulted in arrests, and about half of those deaths have been attributed to police.

With the exception of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, the nation's highest institutions have backed Maduro's call for a constitutional assembly to be elected in July, a move he says could help resolve the crisis. Venezuela's Supreme Court announced Wednesday that it had deemed inadmissible a request from chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega Diaz for a clarification on how the assembly could be convened.

Opposition members contend such an assembly cannot be elected without first holding a referendum. But the Supreme Court has ruled that a referendum is not necessary.

