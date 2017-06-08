THE WEEKEND TEN

1 LUKE

Luke Bryan's "Huntin', Fishin' & Lovin' Everyday" tour hits North Little Rock's Verizon Arena, 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $35-$75 plus fees. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com. See story on Page 5E.

2 LUSTER

The 59th Annual Delta Exhibition, showcasing the work of contemporary artists from throughout Arkansas and bordering states, goes on display Friday at the Arkansas Arts Center in MacArthur Park, East Ninth and Commerce streets, Little Rock. Juror Betsy Bradley, director of the Mississippi Museum of Art, picked 73 works by 57 artists from seven states and the winners of the $2,500 Grand Award and two $750 Delta Awards. She'll deliver a lecture and announce the winners at a private members' preview party today. Admission is free. The exhibit will be on display through Aug. 27. Call (501) 372-4000 or visit arkansasartscenter.org. See Artbeat on Page 5E.

3 LOYAL

A concert of patriotic music by the Little Rock Wind Symphony will follow the Presentation of Colors by officers from the U.S. Navy and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Boy Scout Troop 604 for the 21st annual Stars and Stripes Celebration for Flag Day, 7 p.m. Sunday on the back lawn of the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History in MacArthur Park, 503 E. Ninth St., Little Rock. Israel Getzov conducts the band. Picnic dinners and lawn chairs welcome. Admission is free; so are the miniature American flags provided by Woodmen of the World and the Blue Bell ice cream. (In case of rain, the event moves to the auditorium in the next-door Arkansas Arts Center.) Call (501) 376-4602 or visit arkmilitaryheritage.com.

4 'LEFT BEHIND'

Spring Awakening, a rock musical (music and lyrics by Duncan Sheik, book by Steven Sater) about coming of age in 19th-century Germany, opens today at the Studio Theatre, 320 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, and runs through June 25. Curtain times: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $25, $20 for senior citizens, military and students. Call (501) 374-2615 or visit eventbrite.com.

5 LOOK-SEE

Thirty studios and cultural institutions will open their doors to the public with artists providing a firsthand look at their creative process as the Little Rock Arts and Culture Commission holds its first Open Studios Little Rock, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Find a list of the venues and download a map from the city website -- littlerock.gov -- or visit the Open Studios welcome booth outside Matt McLeod Fine Art, 108 W. Sixth St., the day of the event. Coffee, doughnuts and admission are free.

6 LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST

The Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre presents another season of the Bard (and a musical for a little variety), Friday-July 9 at the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. This year's lineup: Love's Labour's Lost, outdoors on the McAlister Hall lawn; and, in Reynolds Performance Hall, a slightly reimagined Julius Caesar; a family-friendly one-hour The Taming of the Shrew (that will also tour) and Meredith Willson's musical The Music Man. Music Man and Caesar tickets are $32, $25 for students, senior citizens and military. Shrew tickets are $10. Love's Labour's tickets are pay what you can ($15 suggested donation). Call (501) 852-0702 or (866) 810-0012 or visit arkshakes.com.

7 LIVESTOCK

Give Cancer the Boot, a rodeo fundraiser for a young cancer patient, features rodeo, auction, music and food trucks, noon-7 p.m. Sunday at the Woodlawn Arena, Arkansas 31 N., Lonoke. Admission is free; rodeo participation is $5. Call (501) 388-2968.

8 LYCOPENE

Bradley County goes "Back to Our Roots" with the 61st annual Pink Tomato Festival, Friday-Saturday in downtown Warren. This year's festival features a street dance, fireworks, arts and crafts, contests, games and a carnival. Musical performers include Barrett Baber, Trey Hawkins and Sawyer Brown. Admission is free. Call (870) 226-5225 or visit pinktomatofestival.com.

9 'LOVE TO LAUGH'

The Royal Players will stage Mary Poppins (original music and lyrics by Richard M. and Robert B. Sherman, new music and additional lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, book by Julian Fellowes, based on the series of children's classics by P.L. Travers and the Disney film), 7 p.m. today-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday through June 18 at the Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market St, Benton. Everett Buick GMC is the sponsor. Tickets are $12, $10 for senior citizens 60+ and military, $5 for students age 3 to college with ID. Call (501) 315-5483 or visit theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com.

10 LIQUID REFRESHMENT

Sample fine wines and an array of artfully crafted local cuisine in the 16th annual Art of Wine Festival, today-Saturday at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. The Winemaker's Dinner ($200, $50 tax-deductible), 6 p.m. today in the center's Baum Walker Hall, includes a six-course meal created by Bordino's, paired with J Vineyards and Winery products and a silent auction. The 7 p.m. Friday "Uncorked" tasting ($80) features more than 800 wines from around the world and food from area restaurants. And the Premier Tasting ($150, $50 tax-deductible), 6 p.m. Saturday in Baum Walker Hall, features wine-festival specialties and heavy hors d'oeuvres. You must, of course, be 21 or older. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

