Travs find some late offense, can't overcome early deficit

DRILLERS 7, TRAVELERS 4

With two late RBI hits, center fielder Chuck Taylor helped the Arkansas Travelers break out of a five-game hitting slump that carried into the start of Wednesday night's 7-4 loss to the Tulsa Drillers at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Travs right-hander Justin DeFratus (1-1, 6.28 ERA) earned the loss after pitching 4 innings, allowing 7 earned runs on 7 hits and 3 walks to go with 2 strikeouts in front of an announced crowd of 3,261.

The Drillers scored all of their runs by the fourth inning, with home runs by first baseman Edwin Rios and third baseman Matt Beaty paving the way.

Travs designated hitter Ian Miller returned to the lineup after missing nearly two weeks when he pulled a hamstring chasing a fly ball May 24. Miller, who normally plays center field, led off for the Travs and went 2 for 5 hitting in front of Taylor.

"I thought that was big," Travs Manager Daren Brown said. "Both guys at the top getting a couple of hits apiece. That's kind of a way to keep us going. We just need some other guys to step up."

The Travs trailed 7-1 before Taylor hit an RBI single in the seventh and an RBI triple in the ninth. The triple proceeded a double from left fielder Dario Pizzano, which scored Taylor.

The runs prevented the Travs from being shut out in consecutive games for the second time in five games.

"Hitting is contagious, and so is not hitting," said Taylor, who went 2 for 4. "It works both ways."

In the last five games, it's been the latter. Travs batters have gone 27 for 145 (.186) and 4 for 31 (.129) with runners in scoring position in that span.

In the five games before that, the Travs were 60 for 164 (.366) and 23 for 59 (.390) with runners in scoring position. They scored 37 runs in those games, including a 17-3 victory over Frisco on May 28 in which the Travs scored 13 runs in the sixth inning.

Taylor was batting .380 before the recent slide and has since gone 4 for 18 (.222) to drop his average to .365, which still leads the Texas League.

The Travs also have faced higher caliber pitching.

In the last five games, opposing starters had a combined 3.45 ERA and three of them are in their organization's top 30 prospects list, according to MLB.com.

In the previous five games, opposing starters had a combined 3.74 ERA and one was in their organization's top 30 prospects list.

"We were leading the league in average in hitting last week," Pizzano said. "Then we ran into a couple of good pitchers and we were shut out in three of four games."

Drillers right-hander Andrew Sopko (1-4, 4.24), the Los Angeles Dodgers' No. 27 prospect, earned the victory Wednesday night, going 5 innings and allowing 3 hits, 1 earned run and 4 walks while striking out 7.

The Travs scored their two ninth-inning runs against left-hander Colt Hynes.

"Just a little too late," Taylor said. "But it shows we still got it. We've just been playing a little sloppy. But that right there can get something going for tomorrow."

Today’s game

TRAVELERS VS. DRILLERS

WHEN 7:10 p.m. WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas WEBSITE travs.com PITCHERS Travelers: RHP Dylan Unsworth (3-5, 4.92 ERA); Drillers: RHP Josh Sborz (1-3, 4.66 ERA) TICKETS $13 box, $9 reserved ($6 kids), $7 general admission ($5 kids). Gates open one hour before start of game. PROMOTIONS Clunker Boat Night giveaway

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m. FRIDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m. SATURDAY at NW Arkansas, 6:35 p.m. SUNDAY at NW Arkansas, 2:05 p.m. MONDAY at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m. TUESDAY at NW Arkansas, 12:05 p.m. WEDNESDAY at Springfield, 5:10 p.m. (DH) THURSDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

Sports on 06/08/2017