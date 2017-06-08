U.K. candidates get out final messages

LONDON -- Britain's political leaders crisscrossed the country making final appeals to voters on the last day of the general election campaign Wednesday, with security dominating the agenda after the deadly attack on London Bridge.

The main contenders are battling over who will keep the United Kingdom safer from an ever-morphing terrorist threat.

Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May has promised to crack down on extremism if she wins in today's election -- even if that means watering down human-rights legislation.

"We are seeing the terrorist threat changing, we are seeing it evolve and we need to respond to that," May said.

Her main opponent, Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, said the real danger comes from Conservative cuts to police budgets.

"We won't defeat terrorists by ripping up our basic rights and our democracy," Corbyn said.

May began the day with an early-morning visit to Smithfield meat market in London, where she was heckled by some butchers shouting "vote Labor." She later addressed several gatherings across England, accompanied by her husband, Philip, who has kept a low profile through much of the campaign.

May called the snap election in a bid to boost the Conservative majority in Parliament, which May says will strengthen the U.K.'s hand in break-up talks with the European Union.

"Get those negotiations wrong and the consequences will be dire," she said.

The Labor Party has had a better campaign than many expected, with opinion polls showing a narrowing of the gap between the party and the Conservatives. Corbyn, widely written off at the start of the campaign, has drawn thousands of people to upbeat rallies and energized young voters with his plans to boost public spending after years of Conservative austerity.

"They underestimated us didn't they?" Corbyn told supporters in Glasgow. "They underestimated the good sense of ordinary people, ordinary people all over Britain."

Corbyn planned to address six rallies in England, Scotland and Wales, ending in his home ground of Islington, north London on Wednesday night.

Polls will be open today, with all 650 seats in the House of Commons up for grabs.

Corbyn said the vote offered a clear choice between "another five years of a Tory government, underfunding of services all across the U.K. ... or a Labor government that invests for all, all across Britain."

Attacks in Manchester on May 22 and London on Saturday have put the threat from international terrorism at the center of the campaign.

Corbyn has criticized cuts to the police under the Conservatives, which saw the number of officers fall by almost 20,000 between 2010 and 2016.

The Tories, meanwhile, have increased their attacks on Corbyn's security record. He opposed British military interventions in Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya, wants to scrap the U.K.'s nuclear arsenal, and has shared stances with Irish republicans in the years when the IRA was setting off bombs in the U.K.

Conservative-supporting newspapers went on the attack against Corbyn on Wednesday. The Daily Mail branded him and senior colleagues "apologists for terror," while the Daily Express exhorted: "Vote May or we face disaster."

It's unclear whether the U.K.'s anxiety about terrorism will benefit May, as the incumbent prime minister, or whether criticism of her record in government will hit home.

"I was going to vote Labor and I'm still going to vote Labor," said Tom Lewis, an insurance broker walking in Borough, the London neighborhood hit in Saturday's attack. "I think that the idea of the Tories being strong on security is a bit of a red herring because they are unwilling to pay for more police. Fundamentally that's what you need for security. Cutting human rights doesn't necessarily increase security -- it can very often decrease security."

Information for this article was contributed by Jo Kearney of The Associated Press.

