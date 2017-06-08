U.S. 67/167 work to require bypass

Construction on U.S. 67/167 in Pulaski and Lonoke counties will require shifting traffic on a frontage road to a temporary road Friday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

Northbound and southbound traffic on T.P. White Drive will be shifted to a temporary road beginning about a half-mile north of Vandenberg Boulevard to a half-mile south of Jacks Bayou to allow for installation of a box culvert near Northeastern Avenue.

The transition will take place Friday morning, weather permitting, the department said. Traffic will be controlled using traffic barrels and warning signs.

Motorists on Northeastern Avenue are encouraged to use Madden Drive when accessing T.P. White Drive, the department said.

The work is part of a $79.2 million project to widen 4.6 miles of U.S. 67/167 to six lanes from four lanes between Vandenberg Boulevard in Jacksonville to Arkansas 5 in Cabot.

