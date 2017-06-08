Weekend Calendar

Events are free unless otherwise noted.

Art & Exhibits

Central Arkansas

ARKANSAS ARTS CENTER MacArthur Park, East Ninth and Commerce streets. Annual Delta Exhibition, Friday-Aug. 27. Young Arkansas Artists Exhibition, through July 23. "Drawing on History: The National Drawing Invitational Retrospective," through Sept. 24. "The Creativity Phenomenon: Acrylic Paintings by Deborah Poe," through July 2. "Art Together" for early-stage Alzheimer's patients and caregivers, 10 a.m. third Monday of each month. "Foundation Collection" and "Masterworks," continuing. Museum School art classes and workshops for children and adults; call or visit website for schedule and costs. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. arkarts.com or (501) 372-4000.

THE ART GROUP GALLERY 11525 Cantrell Road. "Rites of Summer," Michelle Moore, Ned Perme, Ann Presley, Susan Plunkett, Vonda Rainey, continuing. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. (501) 690-2193.

BOSWELL MOUROT FINE ART 5815 Kavanaugh Blvd. "Though False Intended True," Brad Cushman, Saturday-July 1; reception, 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. (501) 664-0030.

BUTLER CENTER FOR ARKANSAS STUDIES 401 President Clinton Ave. "Historic Bridges of Arkansas," through Aug. 26. "The American Dream Deferred: Japanese American Incarceration in WWII Arkansas," through June 24. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 918-3033.

CANTRELL GALLERY 8206 Cantrell Road. "Daniel Coston Paintings," through July 1. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 224-1335.

CHRIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH 509 Scott St. Arkansas Democrat-Gazette gallery show, through July 7. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon Friday, all day Sunday. (501) 375-2342.

CLINTON PRESIDENTIAL CENTER 1200 President Clinton Ave. "Xtreme BUGS," through July 23. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; retired military, college students and ages 62 and older, $8; children 6-17, $6; active military and children under 6, free. (501) 374-4242.

CORE BREWING 411 Main St., North Little Rock. "The Paintings of Luis Atilano," through July 15. Hours: 3-9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 3-11 p.m. Thursday-Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, noon-9 p.m. Sunday. (501) 372-1390.

ESSE PURSE MUSEUM 1510 Main St. "Stories of Empowerment: Inspiration Through the Decades," 5-7 p.m. today. "Take Your Purse With You: The Reimagined Work of Katherine Strause," through Aug. 27. "What's Inside: A History of Women and Handbags, 1900-1999," continuing. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission: $10; military, ages 5-18 or 60 and older $8; under 5 free. (501) 916-9022.

GALLERY 26 2601 Kavanaugh Blvd. Sean Sapp and Byron Taylor, through July 8. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 664-8996.

GREG THOMPSON FINE ART 429 Main St. North Little Rock. Spring exhibition, through Saturday. "Southern Abstraction," various artists, June 16-Aug. 12; reception, 5-8 p.m. June 16. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. gregthompsonfineart.comor (501) 664-2787.

HISTORIC ARKANSAS MUSEUM 200 E. Third St. Pen to Podium: Arkansas Historical Writers' Lecture Series with Brooks Blevins, 6:30-8 p.m. June 20, registration required. (501) 682-6900. "Gordon and Wenonah Fay Holl: Collecting a Legacy," Friday-Feb. 4; reception, 5-8 p.m. Friday. "Dawn Holder and Melissa Cowper-Smith: Traces Remain," and "Dani Ives: Portraits of Friends," through Aug. 6. "All of Arkansas: An Exhibition of Arkansas Made, County by County," through March. Knife Gallery, "We Walk in Two Worlds: The Caddo, Osage and Quapaw in Arkansas," Arkansas Made Gallery, continuing. Hourly tours (except noon) 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Store hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $2.50, ages 65 and over $1.50, children 17 and under $1. (501) 324-9351.

JACKSONVILLE MUSEUM OF MILITARY HISTORY 100 Veterans Circle, Jacksonville. "The Great War/Arkansas in World War I," through Monday. Local and regional military history from the Civil War to current conflicts. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $3, $2 for senior citizens and military, $1 for under 18, children under 5 free. (501) 241-1943.

L&L BECK ART GALLERY 5705 Kavanaugh Blvd. June exhibit: "Go West, Young Man!" Giclee drawing, 7 p.m. June 15. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 660-4006.

MACARTHUR MUSEUM OF ARKANSAS MILITARY HISTORY 503 E. Ninth St. "Work, Fight, Give: American Relief Posters of World War II," through Aug. 16. Stars and Stripes Celebration for Flag Day, 7 p.m. Saturday. Screening: Section 60: Arlington National Cemetery, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. "By the President in the Name of Congress," "From Turbulence to Tranquility: The Little Rock Arsenal," "The Sun Never Sets on the Mighty Jeep," "War and Remembrance: The 1911 United Confederate Veterans Reunion," "Through the Camera's Eye: The Allison Collection of World War II Photographs" and Alger Cadet Gun exhibit, continuing. Ongoing exhibits depict Arkansas' military heritage. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. (501) 376-4602.

MATT MCLEOD FINE ART GALLERY 108 W. Sixth St. "Just the Way Things Are," Jeremy Couch, through June 29. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. (501) 725-8508.

MOSAIC TEMPLARS CULTURAL CENTER 501 W. Ninth St. "Not Forgotten: An Arkansas Family Album," Nina Robinson, through Sept. 2; reception, 6-8 p.m. June 15. Juneteenth Celebration with music, vendors, children's activities, noon-6 p.m. June 17. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 683-3593.

M2 GALLERY 11525 Cantrell Road, Suite 918. "Neal Harrington, 20 Years," through June 16. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. (501) 225-6257.

MUSEUM OF DISCOVERY 500 President Clinton Ave. "Human Plus," through Sept. 10. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission $10, children 1-12 $8. museumofdiscovery.org or (501) 396-7050.

OLD STATE HOUSE MUSEUM 300 W. Markham St. "Cabinet of Curiosities," through fall 2018. "True Faith, True Light: The Devotional Art of Ed Stilley," through early 2018. Permanent exhibits: 1836 House of Representatives Chamber; "Pillars of Power," history of the Old State House; "On the Stump: Arkansas Politics, 1819-1919"; "First Families of Arkansas." Little Beginnings toddler program, 10:30 a.m. third Wednesday of the month. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 324-9685.

SECOND FRIDAY ART NIGHT 5-8 p.m. second Friday of the month, downtown art galleries and museums. Open house, new exhibits, entertainment. (501) 324-9351.

SWAY NIGHT CLUB 412 S. Louisiana St. "Antigallery," art event with works by Arkansas LGBTQ artists, 5-9 p.m. Friday. 18+ night club. antigalleryarts@gmail.com or (501) 612-0739.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK GALLERIES 2801 S. University Ave. "Nasty Woman," Gallery I, Wednesday-Aug. 25; reception, 5-7 p.m. Aug. 24. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday(501) 569-8977.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY 2801 Orange St., North Little Rock. "Arkansas League of Artists Members' Show," through July 28; reception, 6-8 p.m. Friday. Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 758-1720.

Around Arkansas

ARKADELPHIA ARTS CENTER 625 Main St., Arkadelphia. "Consider My Perspective," through June 16. Annual Delta Exhibition, Friday-Aug. 27. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. (870) 245-7982.

ARKANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY MUSEUM 320 University Loop West Circle, Jonesboro. "Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed," through Sept. 30. Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. (870) 972-2074.

ARTS AND SCIENCE CENTER FOR SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS 701 Main St., Pine Bluff. "Color In Space: The Art of Justin Bryant," through Sept. 9. "Magnificent Me," Oct. 28. "Resilience," through July 8. "Expressions From the Permanent Collection," continuing. Education and art programs for adults and children; call for schedule and tuition. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday. (870) 536-3375.

ARTS CENTER OF THE OZARKS 214 S. Main St., Springdale. Just a Hint: NWA Ballet Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday, $10. "Legacy and Lament," Natalie Conway, and "No Corners," Cathy Fritschie Gilbert, through June 28. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. (479) 751-5441.

CRYSTAL BRIDGES MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. "Chihuly: In the Gallery and In the Forest," Dale Chihuly, through Aug. 14. "Roy Lichtenstein in Focus," through July 31. Seated Woman in Chemise, Pablo Picasso, through July. Demonstrations, classes, art talks. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Saturday-Sunday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. crystalbridges.org or (479) 418-5700.

FAIRFIELD BAY LIBRARY 369 Dave Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay. "The Art of Sue Allen Pico," through Aug. 31. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday. (501) 884-4930.

JUSTUS FINE ART GALLERY 827-A Central Ave., Hot Springs. "Summer Series I," through June 30. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. (501) 321-2335.

MID-AMERICA SCIENCE MUSEUM 500 Mid-America Blvd., Hot Springs. Classes for adults, 5-7 p.m. last Saturday of the month, $5 plus museum admission. Continuing hands-on learning exhibits. Girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), for ages 8 and older, 10 a.m.-noon every first Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Techno Gramp Camp, 10 a.m. every second Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Science Society, 5-7 p.m. every last Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; 65 and older and children 3-12, $8. (501) 767-3461.

NORTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS ART GALLERY Fairfield Bay Conference Center, 110 Lost Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay. New artworks by painters, sculptors, photographers, potters and stained-glass artists. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 680-2741.

SOUTH ARKANSAS ARTS CENTER 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado. "Visual Duet -- Art by Anne and Dan Thornhill," and "Colorful World -- Art by Suzi Dennis," through June 29. Visual and performing arts classes for grades K-12; call for schedule and tuition. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. saac-arts.org or (870) 862-5474.

SPRING RIVER ART GALLERY 112-B Main St., Hardy. Works by members of Spring River Artists Guild. Hours: noon-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. (870) 856-2507.

Dance

Central Arkansas

ARKANSAS SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE SOCIETY every Monday, Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Beginners class, 7-8 p.m. Intermediate and advanced class, 8-9 p.m. No partner or experience required. Cost: $5 per night. (501) 821-4746.

CARELINK FITNESS AND WELLNESS CENTER 12th and Cleveland streets. Little Rock Country Dancers, 6-8:30 p.m. second, third and fourth Sundays most months; lessons 6-7 p.m.; members $5, guests $6; littlerockcountrydancers.com, lrcd.president.2016@gmail.com or (501) 821-9353. Ballroom, Latin and Swing Social Dance Association, 8-10:30 p.m. second and fourth Fridays; free dance lessons with admission, 7-8 p.m.; members $10, guests $15, students $7; blsdance.org, (501) 673-4090. Little Rock Bop Club, 7-10 p.m. every Wednesday; beginning swing-dance lessons (free with admission), 7-8 p.m.; members $4, guests $7; littlerockbopclub.com or (501) 350-4712.

COUNTRY DANCE SOCIETY Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Dance 7:30-9:30 p.m. every first, third and fifth Friday of the month. Admission: society members $4, nonmembers $5. All ages, no experience needed. (501) 603-5305.

LET'S DANCE STUDIO Tanglewood Center, 7509 Cantrell Road. Ballroom dance, 7-10 p.m. second Saturday of the month, $12, first visit $5. Latin and swing dance, lesson 7 p.m., dance 8-11 p.m. third and fifth Fridays, $13. Group classes, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, $10. (501) 663-7724.

Around Arkansas

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE MERRY MIXERS 7 p.m. every first and third Saturday of the month, Coronado Center, Hot Springs Village. Cost: $10, cash bar, season discount for members. (501) 915-8111.

SPA CITY BOP AND SWING DANCE CLUB 7 p.m. every second, fourth and fifth Friday of the month, VFW, 2231 E. Grand Ave., Hot Springs. Social dancing. Free lessons with $20 membership, 7 p.m. Thursdays. Friday admission: $2. spacitydanceclub.com or (501) 760-7375.

WARD COUNTRY DANCE Hickory Street and Arkansas 319, off U.S. 67/167, Ward. Ward Country Playboys, 7 p.m. Fridays. Admission: $6. (501) 605-3251.

Film

Central Arkansas

45RPM 7 p.m. June 16. CALS Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave. (501) 320-5715.

CHRIS BROWN: WELCOME TO MY LIFE 7:30 p.m. today, Rave Cinemas, 18 Colonel Glenn Plaza Drive. Tickets: $12-$14. FathomEvents.com or (501) 687-0499.

MOVIES IN THE PARK 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through July 26, First Security Amphitheater, 400 President Clinton Ave. Maleficent, Wednesday. rivermarket.info or (501) 375-2552.

SHE STARTED IT 2 p.m. Saturday, Ron Robinson Theatre, 100 River Market Ave. StartHereLR.org or (501) 320-5715.

TWO DOLLAR "TERROR TUESDAY" SERIES 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 15, Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave. One Body Too Many, Tuesday. Cost: $2. cals.org or (501) 918-3048.

Around Arkansas

CAMDEN'S MOVIES ON THE RIVER 8:15pm. Fridays through July 28, Camden Riverwalk Ampitheater, 405 Washington St. SE in downtown Camden. Sing, Friday. Lego Batman, June 16. explorecamden.com or 870-837-5500.

Letters

Central Arkansas

CALS SUMMER READING CLUB Saturday-July 29, various Central Arkansas Library System locations around Little Rock. Theme: "Build a Better World." Registration required. cals.org/summer-reading-club or (501) 918-3059.

LAMAN POETRY SCRIBBLE 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, William F. Laman Public Library, 2801 Orange St., North Little Rock. "An unWorkshop with Karen Hayes." (501) 758-1720.

MASSACRE AND MEMORY: ELAINE 1919 IN HISTORY AND FILM noon June 15. Central Arkansas Library System's Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave. Registration requested. (501) 320-5715.

RIVER MARKET POETS 10 a.m.-noon every second Saturday, Central Arkansas Library System's Main Library, 100 Rock St. (501) 603-0290.

Around Arkansas

BEST PRACTICES FOR YOUR ONLINE WRITING PLATFORM 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Center for Nonprofits, 1200 W. Walnut St., Rogers. Cost: $50. villagewritingschool.com or (479) 292-3665.

NIGHTBIRD MYSTERY BOOK CLUB MONTHLY MEETING 6:30-7:30 p.m. second Thursday of the month, Nightbird Books, 205 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. (479) 443-2080.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT POETRY READINGS 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Kollective Coffee + Tea, 110 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 617-1238.

WRITER'S NIGHT OUT 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 2018, Center for Nonprofits, 1200 W. Walnut, Rogers. (479) 292-3665.

WRITERS NIGHT OUT 5-7 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday, Pizza Hut, U.S. 62 East, Eureka Springs. Meetup and writing discussion, open to everyone. villagewritingschool.com or (479) 292-3665.

WRITING WORKSHOP 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays through June 29,Center for Nonprofits, 1200 W. Walnut St., Rogers. Be the Gateway: Find Your Readers. Cost: $50. villagewritingschool.com or (479) 292-3665.

Music

Central Arkansas

ACAPELLA RISING REHEARSALS 7-10 p.m. Mondays, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1402 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood. Barbershop quartet rehearsals open to all who want to participate or listen. acapellarising.com or (501) 791-7464.

ARKANSAS CELTIC MUSIC SOCIETY 2:30-5 p.m. every Sunday, Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road. Irish traditional music session. Musicians, dancers, storytellers, listeners welcome. arcelts.com or (501) 246-4340.

ARKANSAS DULCIMER SOCIETY 2-4 p.m. second Saturday of the month, Pulaski Heights Baptist Church, 2200 Kavanaugh Blvd. Mountain dulcimer and hammered dulcimer players. Annual membership: $12. Meeting free. (501) 661-1129.

JAZZ CELEBRATION 8-11 p.m. June 19, The Studio Theatre, Lobby Bar, 320 W. Seventh St. Presented by the Arkansas Jazz Heritage Foundation. Adults only. Tickets: $20. (501) 661-1604.

J. COLE 8 p.m. Friday, Metroplex, 10800 Colonel Glenn Road. 4 Your Eyez Only Tour. Tickets: $35. (501) 681-7552.

LUKE BRYAN 7 p.m. Friday, Verizon Arena, North Little Rock. Special guests Brett Eldredge and Seth Ennis. Tickets: $35-$75. ticketmaster.com or (800) 745-3000.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK COMMUNITY BAND 7:30 p.m. Friday, Lakewood Village under the big canopy, between McCain Mall and North Hills Boulevard, North Little Rock. Lawn chairs or blankets recommended. nlrcommunityband.com or (501) 758-2576.

SOUNDS IN THE STACKS 6:30 p.m. June 15, Central Arkansas Library System's Rooker Library, 11 Otter Creek Court. Chris Parker and Kelley Hurt, jazz/pop musicians and vocal duo. (501) 907-5991.

A STARS AND STRIPES CELEBRATION 7 p.m. Sunday, MacArthur Park, 503 E. Ninth St. Presented by Little Rock Wind Symphony. Bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets. (501) 666-0777.

SWEET CRUDE 8 p.m. Tuesday, South On Main, 1304 S. Main St. With Dazz & Brie. (501) 244-9660.

TOP OF THE ROCK REHEARSALS 7-10 p.m. Tuesdays, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1402 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood. Ladies barbershop chorus rehearsals open to all women. (501) 580-7835.

TRAGIKLY WHITE 6-9 p.m. July 15, Burns Park Soccer Complex, 1 Soccer Ave, North Little Rock. Hosted by North Little Rock Parks and Recreation. Tickets: $10, kids 12 and under free. (501) 791-8543.

WILDWOOD ACADEMY OF MUSIC & THE ARTS FESTIVAL Lucy Lockett Cabe Festival Theatre complex, Wildwood Park, 20919 Denny Road. "Kiril Laskarov, violinist," 7:30 p.m. Tuesday; "Joo Won Kang, baritone," 7:30 p.m. June 22; "Kelly Singer, soprano," 7:30 p.m. June 29; "The Fourth Wall in Concert," 7:30 p.m. July 13. Suggested donation: $15. (501) 821-7275.

Around Arkansas

JIMMY DRIFTWOOD BENEFIT CONCERT 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Arkansas Ozark Folk Center, 1032 Park Ave., Mountain View. Cost: $25. jimmydriftwoodproject.org or (870) 615-1904.

STARDUST BIG BAND 3 p.m. Sunday, Arlington Hotel Crystal Ballroom, 239 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Music, dancing, cash bar. Admission: $10, students free. stardustband.net or (501) 767-5482.

ZZ TOP 7:30 p.m. Friday, Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets: $36-$75.50. (479) 443-5600.

Special Events

Central Arkansas

ALL ARKANSAS PREPS 5-9 p.m. June 17, Statehouse Convention Center's Wally Allen Ballroom, 7 Statehouse Plaza. Cost: $75-$1,250. Keynote speaker Emmitt Smith. (501) 378-3807.

BERRY PICKING ON WYE MOUNTAIN 7 a.m.-noon Monday-Saturday June-July, Wye Mountain. Blueberries and blackberries, flowers, barrel train rides. Costs vary. (501) 330-1906.

CAR AND TRUCK SHOW 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Goodsell Truck Accessories, 401 Municipal Drive, Jacksonville. (501) 982-2245.

DAVE RAMSEY'S FINANCIAL PEACE UNIVERSITY 4 p.m. Sundays through July 30, Mount Zion Baptist Church, 908 S. Cross St. Lessons include budgeting, relationships and money, getting out of debt, saving for emergencies and investing. (615) 371-8881, Extension 5572.

GREATER LITTLE ROCK CAMERA CLUB 6 p.m. second Thursday of each month, Central Arkansas Library System's Main Library, 100 Rock St. Speakers, discussions. Digital and film cameras. (501) 614-9098.

HEIFER VILLAGE 1 World Ave. Heifer Hour activities geared for children K-5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. second Saturday of the month. heifer.org/village or (501) 907-2952.

LITTLE ROCK CHESS CLUB 7 p.m. Fridays, Southwestern Bell Room, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, Markham Street and University Avenue. (501) 224-2439.

LITTLE ROCK FARMERS MARKET 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 30, River Market, 400 President Clinton Ave. rivermarket.info or (501) 375-2552.

LITTLE ROCK ZOO Jonesboro Drive, War Memorial Park. Craw'n for the Zoo crawfish, beer, music, $45-$50. Safari tours, educational programs and more, continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $12.95, ages 60 and older and children 1-12 $9.95. (501) 666-2406.

MEN'S DIVORCE SCHOOL SEMINAR 6-8:30 p.m. June 15, Four Points by Sheraton Little Rock Midtown Hotel, 925 S. University Ave. mensdivorceschool.com or (501) 502-0000.

MONOLOGUE WORKSHOP 6-8 p.m. June 20, Arkansas Repertory Theatre, 601 Main St. Space limited, registration required. Cost: $25. there.org or (501) 378-0445.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK FRIENDS OF ANIMALS 6:30 p.m. second Tuesday of every month, North Little Rock Community Center, 2700 Willow St., North Little Rock. Yearly membership: $25. (501) 758-5482.

QUEST QUILTERS GUILD INC. 9 a.m. second Monday of the month, Darragh Room, Central Arkansas Library System's Main Library, 100 S. Rock St. Monthly meetings. (501) 318-0947.

RACE RELATIONS IN WORLD WAR I ARKANSAS Saturday-Sunday, Arkansas State Archives, One Capitol Mall. (501) 682-6900.

REACHING YOUR GOALS & DREAMS THROUGH TOASTMASTERS WORKSHOP 6-7 p.m. Monday and June 26, Jacksonville Esther Dewitt Nixon Library, 703 W. Main St., Jacksonville. (501) 960-1830.

SENIOR NET University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Donald W. Reynolds Institute on Aging, 629 Jack Stephens Drive. Facebook Workshop, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 16. One-on-One Computer Support, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in June, $25 by appointment. littlerockseniornet.com or (501) 603-1262.

U.S.S. BLACKSTONE 7-9 p.m. June 19, Game Goblins, 1121 S. Bowman Road. Monthly Meeting of Starfleet International: The International Star Trek Fan Association. ussblackstone.arkgeeks.com or (501) 224-4263.

WINFIELD FARMERS MARKET 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 9, Winfield United Methodist Church, 20100 Cantrell Road. (501) 868-4225.

Around Arkansas

1894 CITY MARKET SECOND SATURDAY TRADE DAYS 8-5 p.m. second Saturday of every month, 1894 City Market, 105 Olive St., Texarkana. Handmade crafts, food, fun. Guided tours will be given on the hour. (870) 772-5026.

ART OF WINE FESTIVAL today-Saturday, Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Various events and costs. (479) 443-5600.

ART POP COMIC EXPO 1:30-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. The Jones Center, 922 E. Emma Ave., Springdale. Cost: day pass $15, children $10. (870) 275-1575.

CANCER CHALLENGE: 5K, 10K AND 1M WALK 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Orchards Park, 1100 N.E. John DeShields Blvd., Bentonville. Entry fees: $25, ages 3-17 $15. Registration day of race: additional $5. (479) 273-3172.

CHERRY STREET FAIR 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Cherry St., downtown Helena-West Helena. (870) 338-3300.

COWBOY ACTION SHOOTING 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday, Frisco City, near Rogers. arkansasleadslingers.org or (479) 422-8554.

GARVAN WOODLAND GARDENS Magnolia Room, 550 Arkridge Road, Hot Springs. Advanced Health Hikes, 9-10 a.m. Mondays through June 19. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Admission: $15, children 4-12 $5. garvangardens.orgor (501) 262-9300.

LIGHTNING ON LUDWIG Friday-Sunday, Lake Ludwig, Clarksville. Hydroplane boat racing and outdoor recreation. (479) 754-2340.

SETTLEMENT TOURS through Nov. 18, 15525 Alexander Road, Scott. A tour of a special setting depicting early settlement life in Scott. Tour hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Cost: $3. (501) 377-2132.

WALKS THROUGH HISTORY 11 a.m. Saturday, Arkansas Tech University, Caraway Hall, 1403 N. Arkansas Ave. (501) 324-9880.

WOOLLY HOLLOW FUN DAY 11 a.m-3 p.m. today, Woolly Hollow State Park, 82 Woolly Hollow Road, Greenbrier. (501) 679-2098.

Theater

Central Arkansas

GODSPELL through June 25, Arkansas Repertory Theatre, 601 Main St. Cast Cabaret, 6:30 p.m. Monday. Live From Foster's, 6 p.m. Friday. Sign Interpreter Night, 7 p.m. June 24. After-party following June 24 performance. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday and Sunday, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $25-$55. therep.org or (501) 378-0445.

IT HAPPENED AT THE NUNASTERY 6-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jubilus Annual Dinner Theater, Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 1321 S. Van Buren St. Dinner 6-7:15 p.m.; showtime: 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $15-$20; senior citizens $15; children $8-$10. (501) 661-1756.

ROUGH NIGHT AT THE REMO ROOM through June 17, The Joint, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Showtimes: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Tickets: $24. TheJointArgenta.com or (501) 372-0205.

SOUTHERN CROSSROADS through July 8, Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road. Dinner: 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday-Saturday, 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. Wednesday. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday-Saturday, 12:45 and 6:45 p.m. Sunday, 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets: $32-$36, children $23; show only $25, show only children $15. murrysdp.com or (501) 562-3131.

MARY POPPINS today-Sunday and June 15-18, The Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market St., Benton. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $12, ages 60 and older and military $10, students $5. (501) 315-5483.

MURDER AT THE HOWARD JOHNSON'S through Sunday, The Pocket Community Theatre, 170 Ravine St., Hot Springs. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $10, children 12 and under $5. pockettheatre.com or (501) 623-8585.

NUNSENSE 7 p.m. Saturday, The Five Star Dinner Theatre, 701 Central Ave., Hot Springs National Park. Tickets: $22.50-$49. thefivestartheatre.com or (501) 318-1600.

