TENNIS

Djokovic out at Open

Novak Djokovic departed the French Open with a surprisingly lopsided 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-0 quarterfinal loss to sixth-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria on Wednesday. Since completing his career Grand Slam at the French Open 12 months ago, Djokovic has participated in four majors in a row without earning a trophy. He also lost his No. 1 ranking to Andy Murray. Thiem, 23, next faces nine-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal, who advanced when No. 20 Pablo Carreno Busta stopped while trailing 6-2, 2-0 after injuring an abdominal muscle late in the first set. In the other semifinal, 2016 runner-up Murray will face 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka in a matchup of three-time major title winners. Murray eliminated No. 8 Kei Nishikori 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (0), 6-1 on Wednesday, while No. 3 Wawrinka won 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 against No. 7 Marin Cilic. Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova reached the women’s semifinals. Halep came all the way back from a set and 5-1 down in the second to defeat Elina Svitolina 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-0. Pliskova beat Caroline Garcia 7-6 (3), 6-4.

BASEBALL

Beltre jams ankle

Adrian Beltre is out of the Texas Rangers’ lineup because of a sprained left ankle, a little more than a week after finally making his season debut. Beltre wasn’t listed on the lineup posted in the Rangers’ clubhouse before Wednesday night’s game against the New York Mets. After missing the first 51 games this season with calf issues, Beltre was activated last week. He has a hit in all seven games he has played. The veteran third baseman, who is 48 hits away from 3,000 in his career, jammed his ankle when he hit first base awkwardly on an RBI fielder’s choice grounder in the first inning Tuesday night. Beltre stayed in the game and got his 2,852nd career hit but was removed for a pinch runner after a walk in the sixth. He had a protective boot on his foot after the game.

Garza has bruised chest

The Milwaukee Brewers have placed right-hander Matt Garza on the 10-day disabled list because of a chest contusion. The Brewers announced the move before their game Wednesday night against the San Francisco Giants. The move is retroactive to Sunday. Garza got hurt Saturday after colliding with first baseman Jesus Aguilar on a play at first. The Brewers plan to call up minor leaguer Paulo Espino to take Garza’s spot in the rotation in the series finale against the Giants today.

Yankees updates

Two weeks after sustaining a concussion, New York Yankees center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury isn’t sure when he will return. Ellsbury was hurt when he crashed into the wall catching a drive by Kansas City’s Alcides Escobar on the first pitch of a game May 24. He is still having occasional headaches, but said he talked to his doctor and believes he is making progress. Closer Aroldis Chapman, out since May 12 with rotator cuff inflammation, is to throw a simulated game Friday or Saturday at the Yankees’ facility in Tampa, Fla., and then could start a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment before he is activated. First baseman Greg Bird, who hasn’t appeared for the Yankees since May 1 because of a bruised right ankle, is to play for Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Lehigh Valley on Friday night after going 6 for 20 with 3 doubles and 1 home run in 6 games at Class A Tampa. Masahiro Tanaka remains on track to start Sunday’s homestand finale against Baltimore but could be pushed back a day to Monday at the Los Angeles Angels. He has been having some mechanical problems, according to Manager Joe Girardi.

Neris pulled as closer

Hector Neris is out as the Philadelphia Phillies’ closer. Manager Pete Mackanin said Neris needs to work on his splitter and Pat Neshek will take over in the ninth inning, at least on an interim basis. Neris was pulled after giving up two hits in the ninth inning of Tuesday night’s 3-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves. Neshek recorded the final two outs for his first save of the season. Neris has a 3.42 ERA and has been successful in five of six saves chances. His ERA is 5.87 when pitching in the ninth. Mackanin said he wants to get Neris back in form because, in his words, “he was unhittable last year.” Jeanmar Gomez and Joaquin Benoit, on the disabled list with a left knee strain, also have saves this season.

Broadcaster apologizes

Boston Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy has apologized for his on-air remarks that pitchers such as Yankees star Masahiro Tanaka shouldn’t be allowed translators on the mound. Remy apologized on Twitter a day after he said during the NESN telecast of the game between Boston and New York that pitchers such as the Japanese-born Tanaka should “learn baseball language.” His comments quickly drew sharp criticism on social media. “I sincerely apologize to those who were offended by my comments during the telecast last night,” Remy tweeted Wednesday. The Red Sox and NESN released statements distancing themselves from Remy’s remarks. In 2013, Major League Baseball adopted a rule that permitted interpreters to join mound conferences.

MOTOR SPORTS

Crew members suspended

NASCAR has issued four-race suspensions for the crew chief, tire changer and tire carrier for Kyle Busch because a tire rolled off Busch’s car during last weekend’s race at Dover International Speedway. Crew chief Adam Stevens, tire changer Jacob Seminara and tire carrier Kenneth Barber aren’t eligible to return until July 3. NASCAR issued the same penalty to Chase Briscoe’s crew chief for a tire rolling off in the Truck Series race at Dover. Mike Hillman Jr., tire changer Wesley McPherson and tire carrier Eric Pinkiert are all suspended four races. Busch’s pit crew didn’t attach the left rear wheel before Busch left his pit stall early in Sunday’s race. The wheel rolled off the car. The left front wheel on Briscoe’s truck wasn’t properly attached before he exited pit road, and his wheel soon rolled off.

HORSE RACING

War Cry favored after Classic Empire forced out

NEW YORK — Irish War Cry is back on the Triple Crown trail as the 7-2 favorite for the Belmont Stakes.

The colt claimed that status after expected favorite Classic Empire was forced out Wednesday because of an abscess in his right front hoof.

No one was more surprised at the turn of events than trainer Graham Motion. He left his base in Fair Hill, Md., early in the day and by the time he arrived in New York for the draw, his colt was the favorite in the 12-horse field for Saturday’s race.

Classic Empire was coming off a runner-up finish in the Preakness on May 20 after being fourth in the Kentucky Derby.

He had been training well up to the Belmont before trainer Mark Casse found the abscess Wednesday. It’s a recurrence of the problem that bothered Classic Empire after his loss in the Holy Bull in February.

Casse said Classic Empire will be pointed toward the Haskell Invitational this summer.

The Belmont was already without the Kentucky Derby (Always Dreaming) and Preakness (Cloud Computing) winners. The wide-open field features a mix of horses that ran in one or both of those races and others new to the Triple Crown series.

Irish War Cry drew the No. 7 post under jockey Rajiv Maragh.

The colt finished a disappointing 10th in the Kentucky Derby and skipped the Preakness. Motion is hoping Irish War Cry will bounce back the way he did from a similarly puzzling seventh-place result in the Fountain of Youth to win the Wood Memorial in April.

Japan-based Epicharis is the 4-1 second choice, followed by Lookin At Lee at 5-1. Lookin at Lee finished third in this year’s Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park.

Senior Investment, which drew the No. 8 post, won a claiming race early in the Oaklawn season and finished third in the Preakness.