Police: 1 person dead after Arkansas crash involving motorcycle

One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a “passenger vehicle” in Madison County on Friday afternoon, police said.

Arkansas State Police Dispatcher Joe Jacques of Troop L said his agency got the call about the wreck shortly before 4 p.m. The crash happened on Arkansas 45, about 1.5 miles south of Arkansas 12, Jacques said.

Authorities said the crash ended in one death, and other injuries were reported. Arkansas State Police are still investigating the wreck.

At least 204 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.