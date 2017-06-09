2 dead, 4 injured after car veers off Arkansas interstate, overturns, state police say

A single-vehicle crash Thursday in southwest Arkansas left two people, including a minor, dead and four other minors injured, according to state police.

In a preliminary report, the Arkansas State Police said the accident happened around 9:50 a.m. as Rone Verita, 52, of Bosier City, La., was driving south on Interstate 49 at Doddridge in Miller County.

Police say Verita’s 1998 Toyota Corolla veered off the left shoulder, overturned and came to a rest in the median.

Verita died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. A minor traveling as a passenger with her from Texarkana, Texas, was also killed, the report states.

Four other minors — another from Texarkana, Texas, as well as a child from Hope and two from Conway — were reported injured.

Authorities described travel conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

The deaths of Verita and the minor were two of at least 203 fatalities recorded so far this year on Arkansas roads, based on preliminary figures.