Arkansas connections impress at California camp

Three University of Arkansas, Fayetteville basketball commitments and a promising in-state sophomore were among the standouts at the prestigious Pangos All-American Camp at Norwalk, Calif., on June 2-4.

Power forward pledge Reggie Perry, 6-10, 225 pounds, of Thomasville, Ga., continued his strong spring play during the three-day camp and was named the MVP of the Top 30 Cream of the Crop All-Star game at the camp that featured the top 120 prospects in the nation.

Prior to the All-Star game, Perry scored 28 points on 13-of-19 shooting and had 16 rebounds. ESPN rates him the No. 10 power forward and No. 24 overall prospect in the nation for the 2018 class.

ESPN national director of recruiting Paul Biancardi didn't attend Pangos, but was able to watch Perry and the 17-under Arkansas Hawks at the Adidas Gauntlet in Atlanta in April.

"I like his body and I love his ability to produce whether it's a lay up at the rim, jump shot from midrange, rebound," Biancardi said. "It just seems like he's very comfortable and productive from almost everywhere on the floor inside the arc."

Biancardi is a fan of Perry's ability to score and rebound at the post position.

"He's not flashy," Biancardi said. "He's not loud and boisterous. He's a very quiet kid, but his game is loud."

Perry, who's averaging 17 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Hawks during the Adidas Gauntlet series play, arrived in Italy on Thursday for the Adidas Eurocamp to play for U.S. Select Team.

He has above average ball handling ability for a big man.

"As his three-point range gets extended, it's going to enhance his game, but that shouldn't be the focus of his game," Biancardi said. "His focus of his game should be 15 feet and in because when he does that he's pretty much a double-double against every opponent."

Hawks founder and Coach Bill Ingram coached former Razorback and current NBA player Joe Johnson.

"He's a bigger, stronger Joe," Ingram said. "His handles aren't as tight as Joe, but it's getting much better. He shoots better than Joe at the same age and he's bigger and stronger than Joe at the same age."

Biancardi plans to update the ESPN rankings soon and said Perry will likely see a jump.

"If he continues to make the progress he's made, you're looking at a top 20 player in the class," Biancardi said.

UA shooting guard commitment Isaiah Joe, 6-4, 170 of Fort Smith Northside scored 12 points while hitting 5 of 8 from the field, 2 of 4 from beyond the three-point line in the Top 60 All-Star game Sunday.

"He has a clean release and he's confident in his ability to make that shot," Biancardi said. "I like it because when he's open, he's not afraid to shoot it. To me, that's a sign of a good shooter."

Joe, who is averaging 16 points and is shooting 50 percent from the beyond three-point line during the Adidas Gauntlet play, can play point guard in a pinch.

"He handles the ball well enough to get you into the offense," Biancardi said.

Ingram coached Razorbacks guard Daryl Macon, but said Joe is a better shooter.

"For him to shoot 50 percent in the Gauntlet, you have to be a great shooter to do that and he's been shooting better since the Gauntlet," Ingram said.

Forward Ethan Henderson, 6-9, 190, of Little Rock Parkview was 7 of 7 from the field and led his team with 14 points in the Top 60 All-Star game.

"He's an athletic mobile big that continues to make progress," Biancardi said. "He can go into the post with his back to the basket and he can play face up from the foul line."

Henderson is averaging 8.3 points, 5 rebounds and 1.2 steals for the Hawks in Adidas Gauntlet play.

"He plays hard and I love the way he plays to win," Biancardi said. "He's trying to do the things he does best to help his team win. He doesn't try to do things he can't do."

Little Rock Parkview guard Moses Moody, 6-5, 175 was one of only six in the class of 2020 to be invited to Pangos and was one of two that took part in the Top 60 game.

Ingram, who has coached youth basketball since 1998, believes Moody is a top-20 prospect in his class.

"I'm telling you, he's a top 20 player in that class," Ingram said. "Hands down. I was impressed with the way he handled the ball and getting his shot off. He's so long he can rebound. His shot is pure, but what I was impressed with was getting his shot off the dribble and he has a good overall floor game."

"There aren't 20 kids in that class better than him."

