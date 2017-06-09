PHOTOS: Shoe tree in central Arkansas to be cut down

A shoe tree in central Arkansas will be cut down Wednesday, officials said.

The Sardis shoe tree at the intersection of North Sardis and Hogue Road is dead, according to Jeff Arey, county judge of Saline County. The shoes on it will be removed and put in storage, while the tree itself will be cut down, he said.

“The health and safety of our citizens is first and foremost and our top priority,” Arey said. “I am extremely aware of the important significance of the shoe tree in the Sardis community but, the sad truth is, the tree is dead.”

Arey said he met with Sardis community members, a representative from the Arkansas Forestry Commission and an arborist June 1. Both the representative and the arborist said the tree was dead and that it was hollow in two areas.

“The tree also has a very deep and wide split that runs from the base of the tree up to about 8 foot high and is very unstable,” Arey said.

Arey said in the statement that due to the tree’s “important historical significance,” he asked a committee of Sardis residents to find a way to commemorate the tree.

Staff from the judge’s office explained that the tree is special to the community because people have thrown shoes from special occasions onto it — baby shoes, wedding shoes and prom shoes can all be found on the tree. No one knows how long the tree has held shoes nor how long it has stood, they said, but it has been there “a very long time.”

The committee decided that the shoes will be taken to the Sardis Mini Storage Center at 23720 N. Sardis Road. If possible, wood from the tree will be carved into a “symbol,” Arey said.

Part of Hogue Road will be closed Wednesday while the tree is taken down, and sections of North Sardis Road will have only one lane open to traffic, he said.