Artists invite LR residents to studios

A citywide event in Little Rock this weekend will allow residents a behind-the-scenes look into artists' studios and the processes they use to create their work.

The daylong Open Studios event was organized by the Little Rock Arts and Culture Commission, in conjunction with individual artists.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 30 artist studios and cultural institutions will be open to the public free of charge. The tour includes visual and performing arts at individual studios as well as guided tours and demonstrations at institutions.

The vice chairman of the commission proposed the event in the fall, based on a similar event she had helped organize in St. Louis, said Jim Doyle, the 2017 chairman of the commission. The commission hopes to make it an annual event.

"Several artists have told the Commission that a great majority of their time is consumed with their creativity and, as a result, they lack the time and resources necessary to adequately market themselves and their talents," Doyle said in an email. "Open Studios Little Rock offers the participating artists this opportunity, at little to no cost to them, by bringing the general public to them."

A map of all the stops on the tour will be available on the city's website, littlerock.gov. People are encouraged to start the tour at a welcome booth.

Donuts and coffee will be provided at the booth, which will be in front of the Matt McLeod Fine Art Gallery, at 108 W. 6th St. Another tour stop, the Arkansas Repertory Theatre's Education Annex, is nearby at 601 Main St.

Other participating artists and institutions are:

• Maritza and Terry Bean Artists, 2 Lacelle Court.

• Gary Cawood, 1703 Fair Park Blvd.

• Jennifer Cox Coleman, oil painter, 2207 Hidden Valley Drive, Suite 202.

• Marisa Cook, McCafferty Academy of Irish Dance, 6805 W. 12th St.

• Co-Op Art, Tanglewood Shopping Center, at the Mississippi Street and Cantrell Road intersection.

• Linda Ferstl Watercolors, 5722 Stonewall Road.

• Ike Garlington, 4605 I St., Apartment 5.

• Jeff Horton Artist, 1219 S. Spring St.

• Little Rock Violin Shop, 316 E. 11th St.

• Barbara Lasley, Pulaski Heights Christian Church Studios, 4724 Hillcrest Ave.

• New Deal Studios and Gallery, 2003 S. Louisiana St.

• Ruth Pasquine, 1850 S. Gaines St.

• Jennifer Perren, 1701 Louisiana St., Apt. 4.

• Jerry Phillips' Studio, 319 Walnut St.

• Adrian Quintanar Pottery, 1201 Ronwood Drive.

• Catherine Rodgers Contemporary Art, 2207 Hidden Valley Drive, Suite 202.

• Sandra Sell, 11210 Oak Hill Road.

• Michael Warrick, 19 Mohawk Circle.

• Elizabeth Weber, 11901 Hilaro Springs Road.

• Arkansas Arts Center, 501 E. Ninth St.

• Mosaic Templars Cultural Institute, Nina Robinson, 501 W. 9th St.

In addition, six artists will be set up at the West Central Community Center, 4521 John Barrow Road. They are: Roby ArtWorld; MichaelWardArt; Mary Pat Tate of Designs by Mary Pat; Sandy Furrer, a certified Scottish dance teacher; Jimmy Parks of Parks Projects; and Glenda McCune.

Metro on 06/09/2017