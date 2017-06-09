Burma finds bodies from crash in sea

SAN HLAN, Burma -- Fishermen joined navy and air force personnel Thursday in recovering bodies and aircraft parts from the sea off Burma, where a military plane carrying 122 people including 15 children crashed a day earlier, officials said.

The four-engine Chinese-made Y-8 turboprop aircraft had left Myeik, also known as Mergui, heading for Rangoon on a route over the Andaman Sea. It was raining, but not heavily, at the time contact with the plane was lost at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, when it was southwest of the city of Dawei, formerly known as Tavoy.

By nightfall Thursday, the bodies of 31 people -- 21 women, eight children and two men -- had been recovered, said military spokesman Gen. Myat Min Oo. All of the bodies were taken to a military hospital in Dawei, which was visited by some of the victims' relatives.

The plane carried 108 passengers -- mostly military personnel and their families -- and 14 crew members, according to an announcement on the Facebook page of military Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.

Recording aired of London attack

LONDON -- Video footage released Thursday captures the moment when armed police swooped into a busy market area near London Bridge on Saturday night and shot dead three attackers who had just left a trail of bloodshed.

The surveillance camera footage was released after the attack's death toll was raised to eight. The body of a missing Frenchman, Xavier Thomas, was recovered Tuesday from the Thames River, downstream from the bridge.

The footage of the attack shows the first police car rolling forward as the attackers lunge at a man to stab him. Within minutes, the attackers are shot dead and another police car arrives as people are seen running away.

During the confrontation, passers-by can be seen throwing objects at the attackers before the last victim is shown stumbling away. Shortly after, the lifeless bodies of the attackers are seen on the pavement. Some 48 rounds were fired to stop the attack within eight minutes.

Extremists' raid bloody in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia -- Heavily armed al-Shabab extremists have stormed a military base in Somalia's semiautonomous state of Puntland, killing close to 70 people and wounding dozens more, officials said Thursday. Residents said civilians, including women, were beheaded during the rampage.

Officials called it the region's deadliest attack in years, highlighting the twin challenges facing security forces from the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab and the growing presence of fighters linked to the Islamic State group.

The attack began with a blast at the remote Af-Urur camp, roughly 60 miles west of the commercial hub of Bossaso, before the extremists overran the base and killed soldiers at close range, said Ahmed Mohamed, a senior military official.

Close to 70 people were killed, though an exact death toll was not yet available, Mohamed said. Abdi Hersi Ali, Puntland's interior minister, said troops suffered causalities but he declined to give further details.

-

A Section on 06/09/2017