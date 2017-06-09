Attorney named director of Arkansas alcohol agency

LITTLE ROCK — An attorney who was heading Arkansas' Alcoholic Beverage Control Division on an interim basis has been named to the post permanently.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday named Mary Robin Casteel as the agency's director. Casteel had planned to resign from the agency but was named last month as its interim director after Bud Roberts' resignation.

The 38-year-old Casteel joined the agency in 2013. ABC regulates the manufacture and sale of alcoholic beverages in Arkansas and will also regulate medical marijuana dispensaries and cultivation facilities under a constitutional amendment voters approved last year legalizing the drug for some patients.

Hutchinson praised Casteel as a capable leader and an authority on ABC's operations.

