Prosecutor 'puzzled' by 15-year sentence for Arkansas man guilty of setting girlfriend on fire

An attorney said Friday he was "puzzled" by a jury's 15-year sentence for an Arkansas man convicted of killing a woman by pouring gasoline on her and setting her on fire.

A Mississippi County jury on Wednesday found 26-year-old Kordarro Woodard of Blytheville guilty of first-degree murder in the 2016 death of 37-year-old Martha George, also of Blytheville, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

After finding Woodard guilty, the jury sentenced him to 15 years in prison. He will be eligible for parole after completing 70 percent of that time, or 10 1/2 years, said Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Curtis Walker.

Walker said Friday he respects the jury's decision as they are "the faces of justice in the community," but was "puzzled" by the sentence. Prosecutors asked jurors to send Woodard away for life.

Walker said it wasn't clear what led jurors to decide on a lower sentence.

"Your guess is as good as mine," he said. "... I'm puzzled by the sentence. I don't know. I really don't."

Walker said he spoke with the victim's family after the trial, and though they also respect the jury, they were not happy with the decision.

"They definitely wanted a lot more than 15 years," Walker said.

Police said Woodard poured gasoline on George and then set her on fire with a cigarette lighter after an argument. George jumped into a water-filled bathtub but suffered burns on 80 percent of her body, police said. She died on June 24.

Woodard's defense argued in court that George lit herself on fire in a suicide attempt.