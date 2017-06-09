Home / Latest News /
Authorities searching Arkansas lake, surrounding areas for missing 50-year-old man
This article was published today at 11:54 a.m.
Authorities in Northwest Arkansas are searching a lake and surrounding areas for a missing 50-year-old man.
The Benton County sheriff’s office is assisting the Bella Vista Police Department in its search for Edward Holmes of Bella Vista, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
A spokesman for the sheriff’s office told the newspaper that Holmes’ car was found near the Beaver Lake boat ramp off Arkansas 12.
Officials are searching by land and using a boat equipped with sonar to comb over the man-made lake.
