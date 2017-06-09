Baseball: Ray outduels Cardinals' ace

SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Arkansas struck quickly against the Texas League Player of the Month on Thursday.

The Naturals battered Springfield ace Matt Pearce for four runs in the first inning and defeated the Cardinals 5-0 before a crowd of 4,945 at Arvest Ballpark. Northwest Arkansas collected four hits in the first inning, including a long two-run home run to right field by Donnie Dewees.

The first-inning surge was more than enough for Northwest Arkansas right-hander Corey Ray, who pitched a four-hit shutout with four strikeouts and no walks. Ray (4-3) threw 88 pitches, of which 60 were strikes.

"His tempo was incredible and his command was great," Northwest Arkansas manager Vance Wilson said of Ray, who leads the Naturals with 12 starts on the season. "Obviously, that's what he's capable of doing."

Dewees and Jack Lopez each had two hits for the Naturals, who managed eight hits against Pearce (5-4) and Cardinals (31-27) reliever Blake McNight.

Northwest Arkansas (30-28) backed Ray with a strong defensive performance. Dewees made a diving catch and a catch after a long run in center field that drew cheers from the crowd. Ramos made diving stops at first run that resulted in outs with Ray covering.

"Dewees played a heck of a center field. He was really aggressive," Wilson said. "He's actually been playing very well in center field now for a couple of weeks. I'm very proud of him."

Pearce was selected as the Texas League Player of the Month for May after going 5-0 with a 0.69 earned run average. But Jack Lopez started a four-run rally when he led off the game with a line drive single off the glove of shortstop Alex Meiji. Lopez scored the first run when Corey Toups grounded into a fielder's choice. Toups later scored on a wild pitch by Pearce.

Dewees put Northwest Arkansas ahead 4-0 following a one-out single by Ramos. Dewees added a double and stole a base when Northwest Arkansas added a run in the eighth inning. He scored on a fly ball by Logan Moon that was dropped in center field.

SHORT HOPS

• The umpiring crew of Nate Tomlinson, Jon Felczak, and Kyle Wallace displayed hustle and textbook teamwork on a play in the first inning.

The infield umpires moved to call plays at first and second base after Mauricio Ramos dropped a single near the line in right field. Third base was initially left uncovered while Corey Toups sprinted from first to third. But Tomlinson, who was umpiring behind the plate on Thursday, hustled to third and was in prime position to call Toups safe.

• Northwest Arkansas right-hander Corey Ray barely avoided being hit by a line drive in the seventh inning. With two outs, Gabriel Lino lined a ball back at Ray, who hit the dirt and avoided being hit. Ray then regained his composure and got the third out on a ground ball to first base.

On Deck: The series will continue at 7:05 p.m. tonight with left-hander Foster Griffin (1-1, 4.50 ERA) starting for the Naturals. Springfield has not named a starter.

