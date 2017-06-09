Belmont field offers value across the board

In what is being described as the most wide-open Belmont Stakes in years, comes a really balanced field and a chance for players to make some money.

Only one horse who ran in the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness, Looking At Lee, will be in the starting gate on Saturday, and with some luck could be the winner thanks to the added distance. This race is 1½ miles, generally a little long for 3-year-olds, but Lookin At Lee is bred for distance.

He's not the only closer. Senior Investment, in fact, closed even more than Lookin At Lee in the Preakness to finish third, while Lookin At Lee was fourth.

Both ran at Oaklawn. Lookin At Lee was third in the Arkansas Derby and second in the Kentucky Derby. He broke awkwardly in the Preakness, was wide, and even though he rallied, trainer Steve Asmussen has switched from jockey Corey Lanerie to Irad Ortiz Jr., for this race.

Senior Investment won an allowance race at Oaklawn on Feb. 18, then finished sixth in the Louisiana Derby, but he came back two weeks later and won the Lexington Stakes. He seems to be an improving horse.

The morning-line favorite is Wood Memorial winner Irish War Cry, who ran 10th as the second betting choice in the Kentucky Derby, where he didn't have the best of trips. He skipped the Preakness.

It won't be a shock if Irish War Cry battles for the early lead with Twisted Tom, Meantime and maybe Patch, the one-eyed horse, who had a horrible trip in the Kentucky Derby while breaking out of the extreme outside post, No. 20. Patch gets a new jockey, John Velazquez, who won the Kentucky Derby on Always Dreaming, who faded to eighth in the Preakness. Always Dreaming is sitting out the Belmont, as is Preakness winner Cloud Computing.

Classic Empire's withdrawal because of an abscess in his right hoof has left Irish War Cry as the favorite, although that means nothing because the race is going to be run on dirt, not paper.

There is a mystery horse named Epicharis, who calls Japan home, where he won his first four starts before finishing second to Thunder Snow in the UAE Derby in Dubai. He lost by a head. Obviously this is his first time on American soil, but he could be the second or third betting favorite because he has won four out of five races.

A couple of horses to keep an eye on are Gormley and J Boys Echo.

Gormley ran ninth in the Kentucky Derby, but the Santa Anita Derby winner had a rough trip and has a fairly versatile running style. He can run out front or stalk the leaders. He's got experience and a top rider in Victor Espinoza.

J Boys Echo, who is regally bred, posted a 104 Beyer Speed Rating when he won the Gotham Stakes back in March. He ran fourth in the Blue Grass Stakes and 15th in the Kentucky Derby, where he couldn't have a worse start if he had tried. He gets regular jockey Robby Albarado back.

Another one to consider, at a nice price, is Tapwrit, who was bred by Tapit, one of the world's leading sires. Tapwrit had ugly trips in both the Blue Grass and the Kentucky Derby and may be due a little racing luck. If he is fourth or fifth along the backstretch, he has a great chance to win.

Multiplier seemed to be coming into his own when he won the Illinois Derby but was sixth in the Preakness with no real excuses.

Only trainer Dallas Stewart knows for sure why Hollywood Handsome is running. He was a $200,000 yearling purchase, but in nine races he's won twice, including his maiden victory and an allowance race his last time out.

That's the field for the Belmont. There's speed, stalkers and closers, but in this race the most important thing is stamina, and that is not obvious among these 12 entries.

