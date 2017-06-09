Don't free suspect in gunfire, says judge

A day after one Pulaski County Circuit judge ordered 17-year-old Adrian Sherrod Clinkscale's release from jail, a second judge ordered him to remain behind bars at least until June 19.

That's the day Clinkscale is to be arraigned on nine counts of committing a terroristic act over accusations that he is responsible for a Jan. 7 drive-by shooting at 2705 Lewis St. Each count is a Class B felony that carries up to 20 years in prison.

No one was injured in the gunfire at the house, the home of sisters Rashanda and Monita Marbley. The sisters, along with Junior Carrol, 20, and Wildaysa Gay, 21, were at the house with seven children, according to a police report.

Bullets struck three parked cars, and Clinkscale was seen firing a gun from the passenger window of a red Dodge Avenger that drove by the house just off the corner of West 27th and Lewis streets, according to an arrest report.

One of the children at the home recognized Clinkscale as a kid he knew as "A Dog," according to the reports.

Clinkscale, then 16, was arrested on Jan. 20 at Central High School. Charged as an adult by prosecutors, he was released that same day after posting $50,000 bond.

He was next arrested on March 9 -- along with his mother, 35-year-old Ariel Jamee McDaniel -- and again charged as an adult by prosecutors, this time with 10 counts of theft by receiving, nine of them felonies.

The mother-and-son charges resulted from a raid that day at McDaniel's home at 1806 Wilson Road by Little Rock police with a search warrant, arrest reports show.

According to those reports, detectives found the two with property taken from seven thefts around the area. The stolen items seized by police included five credit cards, a 1994 Cadillac Seville, a Glock pistol and a TV. Police also reported finding an assault-style SKS rifle on the premises, which resulted in charges against McDaniel of two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, court filings show.

Clinkscale has been jailed ever since, but on Monday, Judge Barry Sims granted Clinkscale's motion to transfer that case to juvenile court, over the objections of prosecutors, after hearing testimony that the teen had never been through the rehabilitative programs offered by the juvenile-justice system.

Sims' ruling would have resulted in Clinkscale being transferred out of jail and into juvenile detention, where he would have been eligible for a pretrial release hearing.

But prosecutors petitioned Judge Herb Wright, who is presiding over the terroristic-act case, to keep Clinkscale in jail, citing the teen's March arrest as grounds.

Wright granted that petition on Tuesday, ordering Clinkscale's continued detention.

McDaniel, Clinkscale's mother, who was on parole at the time of the March arrest, has been returned to prison. Records show she has convictions for robbery, drug dealing and drug possession dating back to 2009.

