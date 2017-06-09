Home / Latest News /
Ex-employee accused of stealing $5,000 worth of tequila, gun from Little Rock business
By Emma Pettit
A former employee was arrested Thursday after he stole more than $5,000 worth of tequila and a gun from a Little Rock alcohol distributor in May, police said.
Wendell Lunon, 34, of Little Rock was arrested around 7:50 a.m. in the 3900 block of West 12th Street on a warrant for commercial burglary and theft of property, according to a police report.
On May 13, employees of Arkansas Craft Distributors at 1515 E. 4th St. arrived at work and found the business had been broken into, police said. About $5,170 of tequila was reported missing as well as vodka, an iPod, an iPad, a laptop, a cooler and a gun.
The stolen property totaled about $7,630, police said.
After reviewing security footage, police identified Lunon, an ex-employee, as the burglar and arrested him, the report said.
He is being held at Pulaski County jail without bail. A court date is scheduled for Thursday.
