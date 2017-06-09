Fearsome foursome

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks' heptathletes know how to make an entrance.

"Whenever we walk onto the track, we kind of walk on there like we own it," Payton Stumbaugh said. "That really helps us do well."

The Razorbacks' heptathlon crew of Stumbaugh, Tayliah Brooks, Leigha Brown and Kelsey Herman have done so well this season they have four of the top eight scores nationally going into the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville's quartet will compete in the heptathlon today and Saturday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

"There's strength in numbers for us in the heptathlon," Arkansas Coach Lance Harter said. "It's kind of that idea of, 'We're going to keep coming at you from all directions.' "

Arkansas is the only team with more than one heptathlete ranked in the top eight and all four Razorbacks have earned All-American honors as individuals or on relays.

The Razorbacks don't go around kicking sand from the long-jump pit in anyone's face, but Stumbaugh said there are some mind games being played.

"People really are intimidated by us because we have a group," Stumbaugh said. "We're there together talking and laughing at meets, and everyone is just looking at us like, 'Dang.'

"The others don't even hardly talk to us. I mean, we talk to them, but they're just scared. I love it."

Brooks, a redshirt junior from Wichita Falls, Texas, ranks second nationally with an Arkansas-record 6,099 points.

Stumbaugh, a junior from Springdale Har-Ber, is third with 6,023 points. Brown, a senior from McAllen, Texas, is sixth with 5,852 points. Herman, a redshirt sophomore from Crossett, is eighth in with 5,820 points.

"There's four of us, so our attitude is, 'We're here to dominate,' " Brooks said. "I think some other people get a little jealous that we have so many teammates there to pick us up if we get down after an event.

"We don't just have to rely on our coaches. We can lean on each other."

There are plenty of ups and downs in the heptathlon. It begins with the 100-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put and 200 on one day, followed by the long jump, javelin and 800.

"The hep is so long and grueling," Brown said. "To be able to have your teammates with you there through it all makes it more fun than you think it could be. It's really awesome."

Herman refers to Brooks, Stumbaugh and Brown as her "multi sisters" because of the bond they share.

"When we talk to each other, we say, 'Hey, sis,' " Herman said. "These girls are like family to me."

One heptathlon competitor who definitely won't be intimidated by Arkansas is Georgia senior Kendell Williams. She won NCAA heptathlon titles in 2014 and 2016 and won consecutive NCAA pentathlon titles indoors.

Williams set an NCAA heptathlon record of 6,402 points at the Olympic Trials last year to take third and finished 17th in the Summer Olympics with 6,221. She leads the nation this season with 6,354 points.

"Kendell's a special athlete," said Arkansas assistant Chris Johnson, who coaches the heptathletes. "She's an Olympian. That says a lot about her and what she's been able to do.

"But as Razorbacks, we always strive to be the best, and in order to be the best you've got to beat the best. So we're going to take our shot.

"Kendell has our respect, but in terms of us going out and competing to win, that's our goal. We never prepare for second."

Williams didn't compete in the heptathlon at the SEC Championships when Brooks, Stumbaugh, Brown and Herman went 1-2-3-4 to combine for 29 of team champion Arkansas' 128 points.

"In a way I was expecting us to do that because I train with those girls every single day, and our group is very elite," Stumbaugh said. "We go all out every single practice.

"But it was awesome for us see our names be the top four up on the scoreboard. All the other teams are going, 'Arkansas just ruled that heptathlon.' "

Brooks said she wished Williams had been in the heptathlon at the SEC meet.

"I really like competing against Kendell," Brooks said. "She brings out the inner competitor in me, way down in there.

"She really pushes me because she has been the best."

Brooks smiled when asked if she believes she can beat Williams.

"Hey, I'm going to try my best," Brooks said. "We've really been working on tuning up all of our events, and so I think I'll up a great match against her."

Stumbaugh said Williams is a spectacular competitor.

"She's super, super sweet," Stumbaugh said. "She'll talk to us and cheer us on.

"I think it's possible one of us could beat her. If it happens, it'll be one of the biggest stories of the meet."

Herman has been competing against Stumbaugh since their high school days.

When they were juniors in 2013 Herman won the state heptathlon title with 4,844 points and Stumbaugh was second with 4,588. During their senior season, Stumbaugh -- who won the 2012 title as a sophomore with 4,260 points -- was first with 5,210 and Herman second with 4,956.

"I'm glad we're teammates now, because I've learned a lot from Payton," Herman said. "Competing with her instead of against her is really a blessing."

Stumbaugh, who transferred to Arkansas from Oklahoma after her freshman year, said she doubts any of the Razorbacks' heptathletes would be as good on their own as they are together.

"Having someone to train with that is just as good or better than you would push anybody to get to their max effort level," Stumbaugh said. "Our practices are very intense.

"We're all friends, but when it comes to practicing where we have to go against each other, we're going to see who will win."

Sports on 06/09/2017