Subscribe Register Login

Friday, June 09, 2017, 3:53 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Former Razorback running back found not guilty in DWI case

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 2:26 p.m.

buffalo-bills-running-back-jonathan-williams-40-takes-part-in-drills-during-their-nfl-football-rookie-minicamp-in-orchard-park-ny-friday-may-6-2016-ap-photobill-wippert

Buffalo Bills running back Jonathan Williams (40) takes part in drills during their NFL football rookie minicamp in Orchard Park, N.Y., Friday, May 6, 2016. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Jonathan Williams through the years

Editor picks: Top 25 photos of Jonathan Williams' career at Arkansas.

Jonathan Williams, a former running back for the Arkansas Razorbacks, has been found not guilty in a 2016 DWI case, according to a clerk at the Fayetteville District Court.

A judge decided Williams was not guilty Wednesday, the clerk said.

Williams pleaded not guilty after a July 14, 2016, arrest in Fayetteville. He was stopped at the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Stadium Drive near the University of Arkansas campus, Arkansas Online previously reported.

[PHOTOS: Jonathan Williams through the years]

The football player told police he had had a 40-ounce beer earlier that night and declined to submit to a breathalyzer test.

Williams was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round of the NFL Draft in April 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Former Razorback running back found not guilty in DWI case

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

HawgJockey says... June 9, 2017 at 3:08 p.m.

What are the odds? A razorback athlete beating another rap!

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online