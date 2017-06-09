Former Razorback running back found not guilty in DWI case

Jonathan Williams, a former running back for the Arkansas Razorbacks, has been found not guilty in a 2016 DWI case, according to a clerk at the Fayetteville District Court.

A judge decided Williams was not guilty Wednesday, the clerk said.

Williams pleaded not guilty after a July 14, 2016, arrest in Fayetteville. He was stopped at the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Stadium Drive near the University of Arkansas campus, Arkansas Online previously reported.

[PHOTOS: Jonathan Williams through the years]

The football player told police he had had a 40-ounce beer earlier that night and declined to submit to a breathalyzer test.

Williams was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round of the NFL Draft in April 2016.