I-49 lanes to close for widening work

Construction on Interstate 49 in Bentonville and Rogers will require additional overnight lane closures beginning today, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.
Crews removing a barrier wall along the inside lanes of northbound and southbound I-49 will require the inside lanes to be closed between Southeast Walton Boulevard and Central Avenue/Arkansas 72 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day through June 23, weather permitting.
Traffic will be controlled using signs and traffic barrels, the department said.
The work is part of a $27.7 million project to widen 3.5 miles of I-49 to six lanes from four between U.S. 62/Arkansas 102 and Arkansas 72.
The project is expected to be complete in late 2017, the department said.
