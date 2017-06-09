Subscribe Register Login

Friday, June 09, 2017, 11:53 a.m.

Koch invited to Team USA tryouts

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 11:38 a.m.

arkansas-catcher-grant-koch-walks-toward-the-plate-during-an-sec-tournament-game-against-mississippi-state-on-thursday-may-25-2017-in-hoover-ala

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

Arkansas catcher Grant Koch walks toward the plate during an SEC Tournament game against Mississippi State on Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Hoover, Ala.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas catcher Grant Koch will try-out for the USA Collegiate National Team later this month in Cary, N.C.

Koch had previously committed to play for the Cotuit Kettleers in the Cape Cod League, but said he will return to Fayetteville for the summer if he does not earn a roster spot with Team USA. The national team is scheduled to play teams from China and Cuba, as well as summer collegiate league teams in North Carolina and Virginia.

As a sophomore, Koch batted .264 with 13 home runs and 42 RBI. He had one error in 62 starts behind the plate.

