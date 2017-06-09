Home / Latest News /
Little Rock man arrested after shooting vehicle ex-girlfriend was in, police say
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 8:33 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
A Little Rock man was arrested early Friday after he opened fire toward his ex-girlfriend, police said.
Melvin Smith was taken into custody at a home in the 5900 block of Drexel Avenue around 1 a.m., according to a police report.
The 39-year-old fired a single shot at his ex-girlfriend while she was in her vehicle, the report said. The bullet reportedly hit the vehicle. There was no indication in the report that the ex-girlfriend was injured.
Smith faces a felony charge of terroristic act.
He is being held without bail. A court date is scheduled for June 23.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Little Rock man arrested after shooting vehicle ex-girlfriend was in, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
titleist10 says... June 9, 2017 at 8:59 a.m.
Another one for your survey
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.