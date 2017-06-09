Subscribe Register Login

Friday, June 09, 2017, 9:07 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Little Rock man arrested after shooting vehicle ex-girlfriend was in, police say

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 8:33 a.m.

melvin-smith-39-of-little-rock

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Melvin Smith, 39, of Little Rock

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A Little Rock man was arrested early Friday after he opened fire toward his ex-girlfriend, police said.

Melvin Smith was taken into custody at a home in the 5900 block of Drexel Avenue around 1 a.m., according to a police report.

The 39-year-old fired a single shot at his ex-girlfriend while she was in her vehicle, the report said. The bullet reportedly hit the vehicle. There was no indication in the report that the ex-girlfriend was injured.

Smith faces a felony charge of terroristic act.

He is being held without bail. A court date is scheduled for June 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Little Rock man arrested after shooting vehicle ex-girlfriend was in, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

titleist10 says... June 9, 2017 at 8:59 a.m.

Another one for your survey

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online