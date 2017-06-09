Little Rock man arrested after shooting vehicle ex-girlfriend was in, police say

A Little Rock man was arrested early Friday after he opened fire toward his ex-girlfriend, police said.

Melvin Smith was taken into custody at a home in the 5900 block of Drexel Avenue around 1 a.m., according to a police report.

The 39-year-old fired a single shot at his ex-girlfriend while she was in her vehicle, the report said. The bullet reportedly hit the vehicle. There was no indication in the report that the ex-girlfriend was injured.

Smith faces a felony charge of terroristic act.

He is being held without bail. A court date is scheduled for June 23.