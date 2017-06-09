Authorities: Man sends child porn, bestiality videos to undercover detective, arrested in Arkansas

A man was arrested Friday on 27 counts related to child pornography as part of an undercover investigation that revealed he sent images and videos of child porn and bestiality to an Arkansas detective, authorities said.

An undercover detective with the Faulkner County sheriff’s office began communicating with Andrew Brandon Potter, 36, of Independence, Mo., on May 4.

The two talked via a Kik group called “pedheaven,” with Potter telling the law enforcement official that he was interested in photos and videos related to “young,” the affidavit filed in Faulkner County Circuit Court reads.

At one point, Potter took a picture of himself holding up a Missouri driver’s license, with his hand partially covering up some of the information, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office was able to run the driver’s license number and at that point identified the person as Potter, who showed up as a registered sex offender.

As the conversations continued, Potter sent the detective about 27 photos and videos that depicted sexually explicit conduct involving children between the ages of 8 and 12.

Photos and videos of bestiality were also sent showing women, children and Potter engaging in sexual acts with dogs, the detective said.

The two agreed to meet Friday at an undisclosed location in Conway for the purpose of Potter engaging in sexual intercourse with the fictitious user’s wife.

Potter had also discussed possibly having sex with the undercover detective’s made-up 12-year-old daughter, the affidavit states.

Around 12:35 a.m. Friday, Potter drove up in a blue Ford Fusion at the predetermined location, where the sheriff’s office took him into custody, according to authorities.

Found in his possession were two cellphones, a container containing a “male enhancement liquid” and a bottle of lubricant.

While speaking with authorities, Potter said he had more than 200 illegal files on the cellphones.

Potter remained at the Faulkner County jail without bail as of Friday afternoon, records show.