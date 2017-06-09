Man pleads not guilty to shooting Arkansas motorist on Interstate 30

A Texas man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to shooting an Arkansas motorist in the arm as they both traveled along Interstate 30 earlier this year, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

William Calvin Crunk, 64, of DeSoto, Texas, entered the not guilty plea to a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Judge Bobby Lockhart's courtroom, the paper reported.

The charge stems from an alleged shooting on April 15 on the interstate in Bowie County, Texas.

A Magnolia, Ark., man told police he was traveling along I-30 in a Hyundai sedan when he noticed a man, later identified as Crunk, in a white Kia SUV pulling a utility trailer behind him at a high rate of speed, according to a probable cause affidavit cited by the newspaper.

The Kia sped past the victim's Hyundai, pulled in front of him and then slowed, police said. The Arkansas man reported he then passed Crunk and returned to the right lane.

Crunk then drove parallel with the victim in the passing lane, took out a black revolver and fired a single shot, the police document says.

The victim reportedly told police he heard a loud pop, then felt a "burning sensation" under his left arm. The bullet had grazed his left tricep and stopped under that same arm, where it left a second "abrasion," according to the affidavit.

The Arkansas man followed the Kia and called 911. When deputies eventually stopped Crunk, he told them "nobody got shot," authorities wrote.

An open bottle of wine was found in the front passenger seat, and Crunk smelled of alcohol, police noted.

He is currently free on a $100,000 bond, the paper reported. A lawyer at his Wednesday hearing suggested a 2018 trial date.