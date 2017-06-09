• Richard Donner may have created the modern superhero movie with 1978's Superman and revitalized the buddy comedy with Lethal Weapon, but his colleagues say his bighearted kindness is what truly sets him apart. Entertainers lauded the filmmaker's magnanimity Wednesday in Beverly Hills, Calif., at an Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences tribute to the 87-year-old Donner. Warm personal anecdotes dominated the nearly 2½-hour program, punctuated by clips from The Goonies, Scrooged, The Omen, Radio Flyer and, of course, Superman. The filmmaker's wife and collaborator, Lauren Shuler Donner described her husband as "fun, larger than life, loud, strong, with a big mushy heart." Listening to the tributes, Donner, who has never been nominated for an Academy Award, said it was hard to believe people were talking about him. "I never thought I would say this, but I want to thank the academy," he said. "You guys are all my Oscar.

• Pop music legend Phil Collins was hospitalized Thursday after a late-night fall left him with a "severe gash" near his eye and required stitches. A statement Thursday detailed Collins' injury and also announced the postponement of the next two dates of his Not Dead Yet tour. The tour, Collins' first in more than 10 years, opened earlier this week with two dates at London's Royal Albert Hall. Collins suffers from "drop foot" -- a condition that makes it difficult to lift the front portion of the foot -- as a result of back surgery, which contributed to the fall. The "Against All Odds" singer plans to resume touring Sunday in Cologne, Germany. "Phil sends his sincere apologies and thanks to fans. He has had a fantastic week at his first shows in 10 years."

• Goodman Theatre artistic director Robert Falls said actor Stacy Keach suffered a heart attack during the opening night of a play at the venue in Chicago. Keach, 76, was released from a Chicago-area hospital on Wednesday. The May 30 performance of Pamplona, with Keach starring as Ernest Hemingway, was canceled halfway through when the actor appeared unwell. The entire run of the one-man play has since been canceled. Falls, who directed Pamplona, says he visited Keach on Tuesday and found him in good spirits. Falls said the Goodman could restage Pamplona next year. Keach is best known for playing the private detective Mike Hammer in several TV series.

