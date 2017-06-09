BASEBALL

Neck puts Keuchel on DL

Houston Astros ace and former Arkansas Razorback Dallas Keuchel went back on the disabled list with neck discomfort and returned to Houston on Thursday to be examined. Keuchel was scratched from Wednesday's start against the Kansas City Royals with what the Astros initially said was an illness. He is 9-0 with a 1.67 ERA in 11 starts for the Astros, who have the best record in the major leagues. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner is holding batters to a .183 average. Keuchel was placed on the DL retroactive to Monday. He was on the disabled list from May 15-May 26 with a pinched nerve in his neck. He was activated May 27 and allowed 1 run and 4 hits over 6 innings to win at Texas. He struck out 8, walked 2 and threw 86 pitches. He began warming up Wednesday for his start against the Royals, but stopped after a few pitches and returned to the clubhouse.

Russell accused of violence

Major League Baseball is looking into a domestic violence accusation against Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell. His wife, Melisa, posted a photo Wednesday on Instagram with a caption suggesting he was unfaithful to her. In another post, a user described by Melisa as a close friend accused Russell of "mentally and physically abusing her." The posts have since been deleted. Russell issued a statement Thursday that said: "Any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful. For the well-being of my family, I'll have no further comment." Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said he found out about the accusation during Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Epstein and Manager Joe Maddon met with Russell afterward. The Cubs told Russell not to come to the ballpark for Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Epstein said he's not sure when Russell will rejoin the team, though the shortstop is not suspended. "It's a very serious allegation, and it's something we had to deal with immediately," Epstein said. Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the department "does not have any current investigation" into Russell or allegations of domestic violence. An All-Star last season, Russell is batting just .209 with 3 home runs and 19 RBI this year.

FOOTBALL

Smith's answers vague

Jaylon Smith dodged specific questions about practice time and a brace the Dallas linebacker wears around his left foot and ankle 18 months after a devastating knee injury in his final game at Notre Dame. The vague approach has been Smith's preference since the Cowboys drafted him last year despite the injury, knowing he probably wouldn't play as a rookie. Now that reporters have finally seen him in practice for the first time, not much has changed in Smith's answers. "Just doing everything I've been doing," he said with a smile Wednesday as Dallas wrapped up three weeks of offseason practice before next week's three-day minicamp. The Cowboys took Smith early in the second round in 2016, much earlier than analysts expected after the injury that ruined his stock as a potential top-five pick. Smith tore two ligaments and sustained nerve damage in a New Year's Day bowl game against Ohio State. Dallas never veered from the plan to sideline him for the season, and now the Cowboys are taking the gradual approach in Smith's first workouts. "No difference," linebackers coach Matt Eberflus said on the plan for next week's minicamp. "Just a slow progression. He's worked his way into individual, now he's working his way into team periods. Just a slow progression, increasing his reps as we go."

Fairley advised to quit

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley is seeing multiple heart specialists after one physician advised Fairley to stop playing football, according to Saints Coach Sean Payton. Payton said he hopes Fairley can return to the team, but not unless the 29-year-old defensive lineman has "full confidence" that continuing to play won't worsen a heart condition he's had throughout his six-year NFL career. Fairley, a former Auburn star and 2011 first-round draft choice by Detroit, was one of New Orleans' top defensive performers last season. He was credited with 6 1/2 sacks, 9 tackles for losses and 22 quarterback hits in 2016. This offseason, Fairley signed a four-year extension worth up to $28 million, but has not participated in any of the club's voluntary offseason work.

SOCCER

Pulisic pulls U.S. through

Christian Pulisic rescued the United States with a pair of second-half goals, and the Americans beat Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 on Thursday night at Commerce City, Colo., to move into third place at the halfway point in the final round of World Cup qualifying. Pulisic, an 18-year-old from Hershey, Pa., ended a frustrating start for the U.S. offense with a goal in the 52nd minute, then added another in the 62nd. He has 7 goals and 5 assists in 15 international appearances, including 4 goals and 3 assists in his last 4 contests. After crashing to an 0-2 start in the hexagonal of the North and Central American and Caribbean region, the U.S. is back among the top three, which earn berths at next year's tournament in Russia. Mexico leads with 10 points, followed by Costa Rica, which has seven and is ahead of the U.S. on goal difference. Panama (five), Honduras (four) and Trinidad (three) trail. The U.S. is at Mexico on Sunday.

TENNIS

Unseeded Ostapenko heads to French Open final

PARIS — Jelena Ostapenko became the first unseeded women’s finalist at the French Open in more than 30 years by beating Timea Bacsinszky on Thursday.

The 47th-ranked Ostapenko, the first Latvian player to reach a Grand Slam final, will play No. 3 Simona Halep, who beat second-seeded Karolina Pliskova.

The last unseeded player to reach the final at Roland Garros was Mima Jausovec, who lost to seven-time French Open champion Chris Evert in 1983.

Ostapenko won 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-3, sealing the victory on her second match point with a forehand winner to break Bacsinszky’s serve for the fourth time in the set. It was her 50th winner of the match, which also saw her make 45 errors.

Ostapenko turned 20 on Thursday. It also was Bacsinszky’s birthday, her 28th. It was the second time in three years she has lost in the French Open semifinals.

Ostapenko is yet to win a World Tour title. The last player to win their debut title at Roland Garros was Gustavo Kuerten, who lifted the title the day the Latvian was born.

Ostapenko’s strong forehand made the difference. It was measured at 76 mph, faster than the average of top-ranked men’s player Andy Murray.

Halep won 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to reach her second Grand Slam final, having finished runner-up here to Maria Sharapova in 2014.

The 25-year-old Halep clinched victory on the first of her two match points when Pliskova, who made 55 unforced errors during the semifinal, sent a return long.

Halep had broken early in the third set and threatened to break again in the fourth game but Pliskova saved with an ace and went on to hold.

Pliskova then broke to level the set but Halep broke right back to leave the Romanian serving for the match.

Sports on 06/09/2017