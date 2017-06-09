One of President Bill Clinton's former Arkansas homes heavily damaged in fire

A house former President Bill Clinton lived in while teaching law in Northwest Arkansas suffered significant damage in a blaze earlier this week, officials said.

The Fayetteville Fire Department responded early Thursday to a fire at the residence at 6725 Huntsville Road, which is on Fayetteville’s east side.

A passerby called authorities after seeing the home’s carport area ablaze, said Thomas Good, the agency’s assistant fire chief.

Good said the single-story home was burned to the point that it is structurally unstable.

Three fire departments worked the blaze Thursday, and firefighters returned later in the day to put out a hot spot that had rekindled, he added.

The home was designed by E. Fay Jones, a protege of famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright, and served as Clinton’s residence from 1973 to 1975, when he worked at the University of Arkansas, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Built in 1957 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the residence is named after one of its first owners, Adrian Fletcher, according to the National Park Service.

Property records in Washington County list the home’s owners as Robert and Stephanie Dzur of Albuquerque, N.M.

